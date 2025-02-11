Jared Waerea-Hargreaves on whether he will change in face of disciplinary shake-up as he reveals why he joined Hull KR

JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES admits he will not change in the face of attention focused on his historic disciplinary record.

Waerea-Hargreaves was hit with three bans during the 2024 NRL season with people claiming that, following the early season directive in Super League where cards were brandished like sweets, the 36-year-old would struggle to adapt.

Over the course of his NRL career with the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters, the New Zealand enforcer has incurred bans that have seen him out for 25 games – including three suspensions in 2024.

Much has been made of Waerea-Hargreaves’ ferocity on the field, and although he knows he needs to be better, the ex-Sydney enforcer vows not to change his nature.

“I’d be lying if I said I will change but I need to be better. I’ve played a certain style for so long and I’m at an age now where I need to improve but it will be a great challenge for me,” Waerea-Hargreaves said at the Super League launch at Manchester’s Co-op Live.

So just why did the 36-year-old make the move to Super League and to Hull KR in particular?

“I’ve wanted to do it for a number of years and now that my kids are at a great age and knowing Willie (Peters) and my best mate (Shaun) Kenny-Dowall, it was a good time to make the transition and come over.

“The kids are settled and I am really happy to be here.”