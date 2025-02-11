Featherstone Rovers chief reveals season ticket sales and makes admission on attendance numbers

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS chief executive Martin Vickers has revealed that the club has sold over 1,000 season tickets for the upcoming 2025 Championship season.

However, under IMG, that number must get to 3,400 for home games during the course of the campaign in order for Rovers to acquire more points in the grand scheme of things.

During pre-season, though, such a number has been well off, with Featherstone hosting Goole Vikings, Dewsbury Rams and Huddersfield Giants – with only one of those reaching four figures.

“I’ve been asked about forecasts for crowds and attendances but from a personal point of view, I’ve been a little bit disappointed with the numbers,” Vickers told Rovers TV.

“Our best attendance was against Huddersfield and it was probably like 1,200. We have not only got the quality on the pitch but also we’ve got the quality of opposition in one of the Burgess brother and Super League sides.”

Now Vickers has explained why the Rovers crowds need to improve in terms of the IMG era.

“It’s really simple. Improved facilities, improved digital engagement and having average crowds of 3,400 has got to our aspiration.

“That’s why we are doing all this hard work to try and establish that as the norm through the season.”

So just what season ticket sales have the club surpassed?

“We have sold 1,010 season tickets. Last season it was 704 but we have got to get to 3,400 and that shows the scale of what we need to do.