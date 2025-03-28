Jarrod Sammut’s contract at Keighley Cougars terminated by mutual consent

JARROD’S SAMMUT contract at Keighley Cougars has been terminated by mutual consent.

The Australia-born Malta international only joined the Cougars prior to the 2025 League One season starting – making it the eleventh club of his career – but he has now departed after making just three appearances.

The 38-year-old has had spells at Bradford Bulls, London Broncos, Wakefield Trinity, and Wigan Warriors throughout his career, but spent the end of the 2024 season with Bradford and helped the side get to the Championship semi-final in the play-offs.

The maverick halfback started his career in the NRL playing for Penrith Panthers back in 2007, before heading to the Super League in 2010 to play for North Wales Crusaders and helped spearhead the Welsh side to a play-off spot.