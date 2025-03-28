Salford Red Devils players paid following delay

SALFORD RED DEVILS players have now been paid their March wages, a day later than expected.

It’s the second consecutive month that there has been a delay in payments since a takeover of the club.

February salaries were paid almost a week late, a situation which led to players standing down and not training.

This time players have been paid before the end of the month as contractually set, although later than the usual date of the final Thursday.

Red Devils players did not train on Friday after salaries failed to materialise the previous day.

But they are now set to play on Sunday at Wigan Warriors, albeit with an under-strength squad due to salary cap restrictions and injuries.

In an extraordinary move, players and staff at the club called out the new owners in a statement on Thursday.

They said: “As many will already know, our payroll wasn’t delivered this morning as scheduled, despite assurances. It remains a difficult situation for everyone at Salford Red Devils.

“Irrespective of this, we, as players and staff have continued to uphold our commitments with professionalism, ensuring the club remains competitive on and off the field. Now, we await the same level of commitment from those responsible for ensuring the stability of our organisation.

“The unwavering support of our fans and partners during this challenging time, is both humbling and inspiring. It makes all the difference to players and staff.”

With continued uncertainty over Salford’s funding, the RFL have also made a statement, revealing that Rugby League Cares were primed to offer support.

“The RFL has remained in regular contact with the Salford club at various levels this week as it has for the last three months, doing all possible to support within the regulations, and shares the frustration and disappointment felt by many others given the club’s position,” it said.

“This includes the other clubs, given the ongoing impact on the competition, as well as the club’s staff, and we have alerted Rugby League Cares to the latest position to be available to provide support.

“Again, we have sought and received assurances that this position is temporary, and that substantial investment will be made into the club. This remains the desired outcome for all, ensuring that Salford Red Devils will complete the Betfred Super League season.”