Jeremiah Simbiken set for Castleford Tigers exit

JEREMIAH SIMBIKEN is set to become the next player to leave Castleford Tigers, Total Rugby League understands.

The second-rower is currently out injured having played eight games for the Tigers since joining from Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup.

The Papua New Guinea international made quite the impression in the early part of the 2025 Super League campaign, despite the Tigers’ inconsistent form.

With the appointment of Chris Chester as director of rugby, though, the entire Castleford squad looks set to be dramatically changed for 2026 and beyond.

PNG teammates Judah Rimbu and Sylvester Namo have already left The Jungle whilst Hull FC prop Jack Ashworth (Love Rugby League) and South Sydney Rabbitohs back-rower Jacob Host (All Out Rugby League) have been strongly linked with moves to Castleford.