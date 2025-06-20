Hull FC’s Liam Watts suffers fresh injury setback

HULL FC prop Liam Watts is set for a further spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in training.

The 34-year-old has only made one appearance since rejoining the club from Castleford Tigers in March, having won two Challenge Cups in a first Hull stint between 2012 and 2018.

Watts was approaching the end of a three-month lay-off with a calf issue, with Sunday’s match against Salford Red Devils identified for a potential return, only to suffer a fresh injury this week which will keep him out long-term.

Hull head coach John Cartwright said: “He’s rolled his knee in training early in the week. He’s had a scan and it’s unfortunate, it’s not a short-term injury.

“It is a major setback. It’s an area of the field in which we’re a bit limited at the moment. He would have played this week had he got through training but he’s had a medial problem with his knee. We’ll know more time-wise a bit later.

”Everyone feels for him and I feel for him, he’s a good lad. He’s got a history at the club and he’s come in this year really wanting to make a difference.

“It’s just been one roadblock after another. He’ll work hard on getting it right and playing a part between now and the end of the year.”