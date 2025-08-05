Jermaine McGillvary’s son signs for Premier League side

   05/08/2025

THE son of Jermaine McGillvary, Isaac McGillvary, has penned terms with Premier League side Chelsea.

McGillvary will take up a role within Chelsea’s academy, with the attacking midfielder one of the brightest young footballing talents of his age group.

Legendary football agent, Fabrizio Romano, posted on X: “One of the most promising talents in the UK at his age, Isaac joins the Chelsea project to further his development.”

Isaac’s father, Jermaine, is of course a rugby league hero, having played all of his Super League career with Huddersfield before ending his time in the sport with a solitary season in the Championship with Wakefield Trinity.

In his domestic career, Jermaine scored 249 tries in 362 appearances, with 312 of those appearances coming in a Huddersfield shirt.