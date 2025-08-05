Jermaine McGillvary’s son signs for Premier League side

THE son of Jermaine McGillvary, Isaac McGillvary, has penned terms with Premier League side Chelsea.

McGillvary will take up a role within Chelsea’s academy, with the attacking midfielder one of the brightest young footballing talents of his age group.

Legendary football agent, Fabrizio Romano, posted on X: “One of the most promising talents in the UK at his age, Isaac joins the Chelsea project to further his development.”

🚨🔵 Chelsea have completed deal for the Academy to sign talented attacking midfielder Isaac McGillvary. One of the most promising talents in the UK at his age, Isaac joins the Chelsea project to further his development.#CFC delighted with this important youth addition. pic.twitter.com/CZJ9rjPh45 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2025

Isaac’s father, Jermaine, is of course a rugby league hero, having played all of his Super League career with Huddersfield before ending his time in the sport with a solitary season in the Championship with Wakefield Trinity.

In his domestic career, Jermaine scored 249 tries in 362 appearances, with 312 of those appearances coming in a Huddersfield shirt.