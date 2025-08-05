St Helens given major recruitment blow as Canberra Raiders set to table offer for veteran

ST HELENS have been given a major recruitment blow with the news that Canberra Raiders are set to re-sign veteran prop Josh Papalii.

The Merseyside club have been linked with the 34-year-old since the start of the year and were said to have been close to securing Papalii on a two-year contract.

However, the former Samoa prop looks to have had a change of heart, and instead of finishing his career in the northern hemisphere, looks to be keen to sign a new one-year deal with Canberra.

Don Furner, the club’s CEO, confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald that the Raiders were weighing up the potential of re-signing the prop.

“We’re considering re-signing Josh for another season,” Furner told the publication.

“We were thinking he would go to England to finish his career, but he’s keen to continue in the NRL, and it wouldn’t have seemed right to see him playing against us.”

The move to re-sign Papalii has seemingly seen the club already inform Trey Mooney that he is free to leave at the end of the year.