Joe Bullock scores winner on Barrow Raiders return as Bradford Bulls stunned

BARROW RAIDERS 24 BRADFORD BULLS 22

PADDY McATEER, Northern Competitions Stadium, Sunday

FORMER Barrow favourite Joe Bullock, back from Salford on dual registration, forced his way over with three minutes left to give Ryan Johnston a straightforward chance to kick the game-clinching conversion.

Bullock had five good seasons with the Raiders before stepping into Super League, and his crucial score was greeted with real delight by Barrow faithful.

The home side were ahead at 18-6 and looking in control, but Bradford blasted back with converted tries after 56 and 59 minutes to level up the match.

Both teams strove for victory, and the Bulls edged ahead with a 70th-minute Waqa Blake score wide out, but Jordan Lilley failed from the tee for the first time in the contest.

Then Barrow threw everything but the kitchen sink at their visitors, and Bullock was the hero as he twisted around and forced his way over, with Johnston making it four goals from as many attempts.

There were still some scary moments for the home fans as from the restart, Jayden Okunbor rose high to gather and set up one last Bradford attack, but solid defending denied them a try-scoring opportunity.

It was a real old-style tussle with both sides playing it tough and keeping the ball alive as much as they could.

The game was only three minutes old when a high kick was gathered by Okunbur, who dotted the ball down wide out, Lilley kicking the touchline conversion.

Barrow went close minutes later, but Tom Walker was held up over the line.

However they drew level with the best try of the game. The attack started inside their half. Alex Bishop was involved three times in a multi-player move and from his break, racing in was Johnston, who added the goal.

A fine attack by Bradford came to a halt when four defenders bundled Guy Armitage into touch after good work from Joe Keyes and impressive fullback Tom Holmes.

A high ball from Johnston was fumbled by Holmes and from the scrum. Barrow pressed only for Josh Wood to be held up.

Then a Bradford attack ended as they ran out of tackles with Matty Gee halted 20 metres out. And when Zac Fulton drove hard to the line, he lost possession.

Good work by Keyes, who was well policed in the main, fed Gee, but good defending kept him at bay.

Okunbur was denied as he raced for his corner, but a forward pass in the build-up was ruled.

Barrow went ahead on 34 minutes when Luke Cresswell fed Matty Costello, who went in from close range for Johnston to tag on the two for a 12-6 lead at the turn.

Six minutes into the second half, a high ball from Johnston was spilled by Okunbur, and Shane Toal shot in to dot the ball down for Johnston to convert.

Bradford responded, and after neat play across the field, Holmes joined the line and skipped through the home defence, with Lilley landing the goal.

Then Blake was held short, and from the play-the-ball, several players linked for Ronan Michael to prise open a gap to score. Lilley converted to level.

It was end-to-end rugby and Bradford regained the lead when Blake stretched over – only for Lilley to miss from the tee.

Barrow thought they had scored when Tee Ritson rose to a high kick from Johnston, but he was ruled to have knocked on.

Then Tom Walker’s short pass to Bullock paid dividends.

GAMESTAR: Barrow scrum-half Ryan Johnston, scored his side’s first try, was accurate with his kicks and had a good all-round game.

GAMEBREAKER: Johnston’s goal after Joe Bullock’s try.

MATCHFACTS

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

5 Shane Toal

4 Luke Broadbent

18 Curtis Teare

30 Tee Ritson

22 Alex Bishop

7 Ryan Johnston

23 Joe Bullock

9 Josh Wood

8 Tom Walker

11 Ellis Robson

3 Matty Costello

6 Brad Walker

Subs (all used)

14 Aaron Smith

16 Charlie Emslie

32 Ryan Brown

10 Roman Silva

Tries: Johnston (11), Costello (34), Toal (46), Bullock (77)

Goals: Johnston 4/4

BULLS

1 Tom Holmes

37 Jayden Okunbur

3 Waqa Blake

28 Konrad Hurrell

5 Guy Armitage

9 Jordan Lilley

7 Joe Keyes

10 Ebon Scurr

19 Tyran Ott

8 Michael Lawrence

11 Zac Fulton

12 Matty Gee

18 Sam Hallas

Subs (all used)

26 Luke Hooley

20 Ronan Michael

15 Logan Bayliss-Brow

16 Nathan Mason

Tries: Okunbor (3), Holmes (56), Michael (59), Blake (70)

Goals: Lilley 3/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6; 18-6, 18-12, 18-18, 18-22, 24-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Ryan Johnston; Bulls: Tom Holmes

Penalty count: 2-5

Half-time: 12-6

Referee: Denton Arnold

Attendance: 2,456