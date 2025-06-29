England and Wales set up Youth Four Nations finale

Wales picked up a Youth Four Nations double, with their under 18 and Under 16 beating Scotland as the tournament continued over the weekend.

England’s Under 18 also beat Ireland on Saturday, meaning the ultimate winner of the trophy will be decided when they play Wales on Saturday, July 12.

In the Under 16s competition Wales all but have the title wrapped up for a third consecutive time after England could only draw against Ireland.

UNDER 18

IRELAND 6 ENGLAND 32

MOLLY HOUGHTON Newforge, Belfast, Saturday

ENGLAND, who had beaten Scotland 32-12 in their opening game, backed up that success with an ultimately comfortable victory.

Bailey Worthington crossed for the visitors in the second minute but Ireland hit back immediately, Dan Ridpath crossing and Issac Baynham adding the extras.

It stayed that way until the 21st minute, when Worthington grabbed his second try and Will Randall improved.

Ethan Gaffney followed up with a quick brace by the 34th minute, but there was no further score until seven minutes from time, when Josh Smith powered over and Randall landed his third goal.

England duly wrapped up a notable win with a late touchdown for Kier Starkie which Eligh Wilkinson improved.

IRELAND: Shea Cotter, Lawrence Gervero, Daniel Horkan, Ieffe Hannon, Aaron Corbett, Isaac Baynham, Michael Walsh, Dom Greene, Dan Ridpath, Charlie Sweeney, Tiernan Conway, Liam O’Reilly, Jack Brown. Subs: Matt Toothill, Sam Douglas, James Palaamo O’Riain, Eoin Morris, Ethan Whyte, Callum Dooley, Roger Doyle.

ENGLAND: Eligh Wilkinson, Kieron Horner, Rio Walker, Rhomen Auck, Ethan Gaffney, Will Randall, Max Fleary, Harrison Dickinson, Bailey Worthington, Jake Lerigo, Zak Bennett, Kier Starkie, Connor Hall. Subs: Josh Smith, Jack Barker, Trent Ruddy, Alfie McCullough, Xenden Callendar, Louey Pinkerton.

REFEREE: James Spencer.

SCOTLAND 20 WALES 34

ELEANOR WILDS Grangemouth RFC, Sunday

THE Under 18 title will be decided on Saturday, July 12 when England and Wales, who have both beaten Ireland and Scotland, meet at Halton Farnworth Hornets.

Wales, though, had to recover from 20-10 adrift early in the second period, with five unanswered tries.

Dan Wilds grabbed the first, which Jack Wilcock converted, before Wales cut loose with touchdowns for Wilcock, goaled by Josh Gabrielson, Ethan Williams, Oscar Jones and Alex Richardson.

Richardson and Evan Rowlands crossed in the first half – Kyson Rees adding a goal – while Scotland had led through tries for Harrison Goldthorpe, Harry Woodward, Max Erasmus and Isaac Maclean, two of which Shaun Callan improved.

SCOTLAND: Shaun Callan, Lewis Wright, Callum Duncan, Harry Woodard, Harrison Goldthorpe, Oscar Ellicott-McCulloch, Zack Emerson, Lucas Anderson-Moore, Isaac Maclean, Cuillin Stoddart-Shannly, Max Erasmus, Charlie Jackson, Seth Clapham. Subs: Jack Lister, Arran Jamieson, Ethan Frary, Promise Nkabi, Charlie MacDonald, Douglas Ward, Alasdair McKechnie.

WALES: Ethan Williams, Alex Richardson, Evan Rowlands, Rhodri Roberts, Bobi Jones, Josh Gabrielsen, Dan Wilds, Ollie Bellavia-Walker, Kyson Rees, Reuben Malson, Oscar Jones, Tom Underwood, Charlie Thomas. Subs: Olly Rees, Ralf Roberts, Cae Jones, Rhys Hughes, James Tucker, Harley Smith, Jack Wilcox.

REFEREE: Sam Houghton.

UNDER 16

IRELAND 12 ENGLAND 12

MOLLY HOUGHTON Newforge, Belfast, Saturday

IRELAND registered an impressive draw in a game in which Ryan Crawford crossed for the hosts in the sixth minute, Tommy Rhodes improving, before England restored parity on 22 through a try and goal by Tyce Walmsley.

Rhodes converted his own touchdown a couple of minutes later, but Ireland responded when Maverick Rhodes dotted down on 48 minutes, Walmsley adding his second conversion.

IRELAND: Paddy Burrows, Austin Byrne, Finn McLaughlin, Ollie Francis, Ryan Crawford, Bobby Barton, Tommy Rhodes, Paddy White, Theo-Cole Cyprien, William Hicklin, Kian Roberts, Jamie Coop, Josh Guynan. Subs: Finlay Byrne, Joseph Gill, Jay Reynolds, Oscar Bradley, Gabriel Styring-Keogh, Kieran Loftus-Keeling, Malachy Kelly.

ENGLAND: Daniel Appleyard, Regan Packman, Maverick Rhodes, Rio York, Lewis Walling, Dylan Shaw, Mason Hunter, Deen Pattinson, Max McQueeny, Harry Mikail, Alfie Thomas, Jaden Denis, Tyce Walmsley. Subs: Jack Worthington, Harry Neacy Conway, William Ashton, Rhys Bold, Adam Marsh.

REFEREE: Fiona McConn.

SCOTLAND 18 WALES 40

IAN GOLDEN Biggar RFC, Sunday

WALES, who had beaten Ireland 38-12 on the opening day of the series last month, are a step further to winning the title for a third successive season.

Matthew Clatworthy crossed in the second minute, converting his own try with the first of his six goals.

Scotland levelled through Conor McGuinness, Tom Glover improving, but Wales were 24-6 ahead early in the second half, with the help of touchdowns for Elis Thomas, Evan Williams and Harry Wrigglesworth.

McGuinness again hit back for the hosts, only for Wales to post tries by Tyler Mills and Thomas in response.

And although Will Barber nipped over for Scotland in the closing stages – Glover adding his third conversion – the visitors finished strongly with a Charlie Eatly touchdown.

SCOTLAND: Connor McGuinness, Oliver Edge, Torren Butters-McNaught, Declan Smith, Ryan Wood, Georgie McDermott, Tom Glover, Tyler Lindsay, Logan Marsh, Alfie Jackson, Will Barber, Max Blackie, Lewis Sabo. Subs: Liam Boorhill, Connor Lochie, Lawrence Candler, Joe Szaranek, Oliver Hay.

WALES: Scott Hewitt, Ioan Herbert, Elis Thomas, Evan Benjamin, Harry Wrigglesworth, Matthew Clatworthy, Kelyn Jude-Hobbs, Will Mathers, Charlie Burrows, Tyler Mills, Lewis Mathias, Josh Harding, Ed Williams. Subs: Zak Nottingham, Rhys Wood, Ceirion Emment-Jones, Eddie Ashman, Evan Williams, Noah Johnson, Charlie Eatly.

REFEREE: Tyler Topping.

Remaining fixtures:

Saturday, July 12

Under 16: Ireland v Scotland (noon)

Under 18: Ireland v Scotland (2.00pm).

Both at Coolmine RFC, Dublin.

Under 16: England v Wales (noon).

Under 18: England v Wales (2.00pm).

Both at Halton Farnworth Hornets.