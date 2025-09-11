Joel Tomkins calls on Catalans Dragons star to “stop making errors” as positional future of Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet uncertain

CATALANS DRAGONS’ young full-back Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet is going through a baptism of fire as he learns his trade the hard way, according to coach Joel Tomkins.

“He’s a very good player and he does a lot of good things but there are things that he has to improve as well,” said Tomkins.

“There’s a temptation for the supporters just to see the breaks that he is making but he’s got to stop making the errors.

“If he can do that he’s going to be a very good player, I’m not sure whether his position long-term will be fullback, six or centre, he’ll get opportunities in different positions.

“He is competitive, he’s got a great attitude and a will to win. He’s got the attributes to be a top player.