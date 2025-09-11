Daryl Powell backing Wakefield Trinity star for big return following season-ending injury

WAKEFIELD are resigned to being without their powerhouse Kiwi forward Isaiah Vagana for the remainder of the year – but coach Daryl Powell is confident he’ll make up for lost time on the back of a big pre-season.

The 6ft 3in, 16-stone second rower sustained a calf injury during the 48-2 home win over Huddersfield, his 22nd appearance of the campaign.

The son of former Bradford and New Zealand prop Joe Vagana, he joined Wakefield ahead of last season.

The ex-Junior Kiwi and New Zealand Warriors Reserves player helped Daryl Powell’s side win the Championship Grand Final.

A contract which initially went to the end of this season was late last year extended to 2027, and he has adapted encouragingly to Super League.

“It’s a calf soleus (attaching to the Achilles tendon) injury, and he’s likely to miss the rest of the season,” said Powell.

“It’s disappointing. He’s been in decent form and growing, but it’s part of the game.

“He’s had a couple of injuries here and there, and it’s been an up-and-down season for him.

“But he’s in his first year in Super League, so he’s had a good look at it now.

“Isaiah has set his sights on a big pre-season to come back in greater physical shape.

“He’s not had many pre-seasons in a professional environment, so this one will be awesome for him. We’re looking forward to it.”

Wakefield have Josh Griffin available again after overcoming an ankle issue. The 35-year-old will join York next season.