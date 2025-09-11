Joel Tomkins hails “one of the bravest performances” he’s been a part of as Catalans Dragons shock Leeds Rhinos

JOEL TOMKINS was all smiles as Catalans Dragons shocked Leeds Rhinos and the rest of Super League with a hard-fought 16-8 win at Headingley last night.

The Dragons saved their best performance of the 2025 Super League season for the penultimate round with the likes of Theo Fages, Luke Keary and Ben Garcia producing devastating displays to stunt the Rhinos’ play-off charge.

For Tomkins, he couldn’t have been prouder of his Catalans side: “I know it’s been in us but tonight was a special effort.

“It’s one of the bravest performances I’ve been involved with. We were down to our last 18 players, it was fight or flight and we chose fight.

“It’s quite rare this season that we’ve been in front and it gave us confidence in those conditions.

“The bounce of the ball went our way and we deserved it. It’s encouragement we’re doing the right thing.

“I’m confident with the effort we showed that we can challenge next year. Ben Garcia is a leader with his actions, and we needed people like that and Theo Fages and Luke Keary to lead the team.