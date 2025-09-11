Catalans Dragons stun Leeds Rhinos as Super League play-off race takes another twist

LEEDS RHINOS 8 CATALANS DRAGONS 16

PHIL CAPLAN, AMT Headingley, Thursday

THERE’S only one side that Leeds haven’t beaten in the regular season and that’s the Dragons who, on National Catalan Day, produced their best performance of the season to deny Leeds a guaranteed home spot in the play offs.

The Dragons were light in the pack with Frank Maria, Tevita Pangai Jr and Alrix da Costa suspended, Leeds-born Denive Balmforth recalled by Hull and Oliver Partington still missing.

But skipper Ben Garcia, who made 53 tackles, and Tariq Sims, despite a torn calf were magnificent, halves Theo Fages and Luke Keary with sensational kicking games in the wet conditions, masterful, landing two 40/20s and a 20/40 between them.

Add in that they played 10 minutes with 12 men after Romain Navarette was sinbinned and this was a special effort.

Leeds, without Jake Connor, looked rudderless, panicking in attack and never in control.

The Dragons couldn’t have made a worse start, Tommy Makinson knocking on the kick-off and then conceding a goal-line drop out. They then went short from it and lost the ball.

On the last Mikolaj Oledzki was held up, and, in the absence of Connor, Miller kicked early and Makinson conceded a second drop-out.

Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet hacked it to himself and regathered and, on the back of that and Fages’s superb kicking game using the conditions to his advantage, turned the tide.

Skimming the ball across the slippery surface, Fages kicked a 40/20 and on the back of it, Dragons built three sets on the Leeds line which built confidence and energy.

Bayley Sironen went close, but knock ons in making the tackle from Morgan Gannon and Chris Hankinson created more pressure on the home line.

That was exploited by Ugo Tison darting out of dummy-half through James McDonnell, Aispuro-Bichet converting.

Fages was in the mood and he kicked a second 40/20 which again was judged to perfection, eluding Miller. Leeds survived this time, though as Sironen juggled and was then stopped by a sensational tackle from Miller and Keenan Palasia.

The introductions of Sam Lisone and Kallum Watkins gave Leeds some go forward, laying the platform for Miller to make a sparkling break but Jarrod O’Connor knocked on.

As it was, the Dragons extended their lead to 8-0 at the break after Leeds went high on Fages and Aispuro-Bichet knocked over the penalty.

Even after half-time, however, the Dragons maintained their dominance, Tariq Sims producing a bellringer on Holroyd which forced the ball free,

Almost seemingly forever on the back foot, Catalans conceded four penalties in a row as Romain Navarrete was sinbinned but the visitors’ defence held.

The pressure did finally tell when Croft’s lobbed kick was brilliantly gathered and touched down out wide by Ryan Hall. Miller couldn’t convert as Leeds trailed 10-4.

The momentum had been with Leeds for the entirety of the second-half, but it was Joel Tomkins’ side that hit back with Keary following up his drop goal attempt – which hit the post – with a sensational tackle on Miller to jolt the ball free. Julian Bousquet followed up to touch down.

Croft squirmed his way though to give Leeds hope but Miller missed the kick from in front to end any hopes of a late comeback.

GAME BREAKER – Luke Keary’s sensational tackle on Lachie Miller jolted the ball free, allowing Julian Bousquet to claim the winning score.

GAMESTAR – The Catalans halfbacks were sensational with Theo Fages just shading Luke Keary with his early kicking and sensational defence.

HIGHLIGHT REEL – A magnificent last ditch tackle by Tommy Makinson to deny the marauding Morgan Gannon with the score at 10-4.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts – Theo Fages (Catalans)

2 pts – Luke Keary (Catalans)

1 pt – Ben Garcia (Catalans)

RHINOS

1 Lachie Miller

5 Ryan Hall

3 Harry Newman

26 Max Simpson

31 Chris Hankinson

6 Brodie Croft

20 Jack Sinfield

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

14 Jarrod O’Connor

17 Cooper Jenkins

16 Morgan Gannon

12 James McDonnell

10 Keenan Palasia

Subs (all used)

15 Sam Lisone

19 Tom Holroyd

28 Kallum Watkins (CC)

11 James Bentley

18th man

9 Andy Ackers

Also in 21-man squad

23 Riley Lumb

24 Ben Littlewood

25 Ned McCormack

Tries: Hall (63), Croft (77)

Goals: Miller 0/2

DRAGONS

26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

2 Tommy Makinson

5 Nick Cotric

4 Reimis Smith

22 Fouad Yaha

6 Luke Keary

21 Theo Fages

20 Jordan Dezaria

33 Ugo Tison

16 Romain Navarrete

11 Tariq Sims

17 Bayley Sironen

9 Benjamin Garcia

Subs (all used)

10 Julian Bousquet

15 Chris Satae

19 Paul Seguier

25 Tanguy Zenon

18th man

18 Cesar Rouge

Also in 21-man squad

3 Arthur Romano

28 Clement Martin

29 Léo Darrelatour

Tries: Tison (13), Bousquet (73)

Goals: Aispuro-Bichet 4/4

Sin bin: Navarette (57) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-8,; 0-10, 4-10, 4-16, 8-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rhinos: Morgan Gannon; Dragons: Theo Fages

Half time: 0-8

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 15,157