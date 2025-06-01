John Asiata ruled out long-term and Hull FC suffer another injury in France

HULL FC will be without star forward John Asiata for up to ten weeks because of his hamstring injury.

Asiata suffered a tear against his former club Leigh Leopards last week.

Head coach John Cartwright revealed the prognosis after Hull’s comprehensive win at Catalans Dragons, in which they suffered a fresh injury concern to hooker Amir Bourouh.

Cartwright has struggled to get a regular starting line-up this season with a string of injuries and he said: “I really fancy ourselves when we get our full team together.

“Amir Bourouh has got a blow to the cheekbone so he’ll get some x-rays tonight.

“John Asiata is a grade-three injury which could be eight-to-ten weeks, which is a blow because we really missed him today.

“He’s the link between the forwards and the backs and he will be a big loss.

“Jed Cartwright didn’t travel, we’ll check him from week to week (with a hamstring injury).

“Jordan Lane is getting closer (to returning from a broken arm) and Liam Watts is not far away (with a calf tear).

“We take it week to week and see who’s back fit for us in the next fixture.”

A 34-0 win over Catalans in red-hot conditions left a huge smile on the Australian coach’s face as he looked forward to cooling off with a beer with supporters.

He said: “It was pretty tough conditions with extreme heat but I thought the boys coped with it really well and keeping a clean sheet was the most pleasing aspect.

“We ground our way, we’ve got some strike and speed. Generally in those hot conditions sides can open up in oppressive heat but we handled it really well.”

Cartwright praised the 1,500 Hull supporters celebrating at Stade Gilbert Brutus, adding: “The fans make a lot of noise and you can see how the players go to them after the game how much they appreciate it.

“We’ve won seven away games (this season_ and most of those fans have been to them all. They are our 14th player, we were defending our try-line for long periods right in front of them and it inspires us.

“I’m looking forward to going out and celebrating with them tonight.”