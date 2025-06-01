Brad Arthur details Leeds Rhinos injury worry and stand-out performer

LACHLAN MILLER will be sent for scans after suffering a calf injury in Leeds Rhinos’ victory over Wakefield Trinity.

The fullback was withdrawn at half-time as Leeds earned their sixth win in seven.

Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur said: “Lachie felt his calf and he braved it out until half-time.

“We only had four interchanges in the second half and that was a credit to the forwards, a reward for all the work done in the pre-season.”

The versatility of Kallum Watkins helped plug the gap and Arthur had particular praise for the veteran.

“I said to Bleasey (sporting director Ian Blease) that Kallum’s probably his best-ever mid-season buy,” said Arthur.

“I can put him anywhere and he’ll do a job.”

Leeds led 22-6 at the break before holding on to win by four points.

Arthur assessed: “We were very good in the first half. We had some enforced changes and were going into the breeze and didn’t manage the game as well in the second, but credit to Wakefield.

“We found another way to win and what pleased me is that there’s plenty under the bonnet. The want and desire was there to hang on.

“There were plenty of reasons to win and we got a good, strong performance.

“We didn’t execute to the best of our ability in the second half but saw the team we want to be again in the first half.”