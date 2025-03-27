John Cartwright explains win over Castleford Tigers, laments new injuries, explains why Liam Watts didn’t play and gives verdict on Amir Bourouh sinbin

HULL FC took home a 24-14 victory over Castleford Tigers tonight at The Jungle.

That meant the Black and Whites, after tonight, were just one point off the top of the Super League table.

And head coach John Cartwright was happy to get the win ahead of Hull’s big derby against Hull KR next weekend.

“I was a bit worried coming to the game as we had a few hiccups with injuries but it is an enormous game coming up next weekend,” Cartwright said.

“I was hoping we could turn up here and do a job and not worry about next week and I think we did that to a fair degree.

“They made a lot of changes in key positions in the second-half which stifled us a little bit. I thought at stages in the first-half we were as good as we have been but it turned into a slog fest.”

Cartwright did lament his side’s injuries, with Cade Cust failing his HIA and Sam Eseh leaving the field early, adding to Liam Watts who pulled out before the game.

“Liam Watts pulled up in training on Wednesday, he’s got a calf strain but we’re not sure how bad it is. We will have to assess him next week.

“He tried to train yesterday and wasn’t up to it so we rested him.

“I thought Sam Eseh was really good and strong. Hopefully he is ok. He could have gone back on but fingers crossed he will be available next week.

“The toll is starting to mount up again injury wise. Cade got a head knock, he didn’t go back on but I’m not sure if that was our call.

“Sam was a knee issue and Amir Bourouh hurt his ankle early in the game but he got through.

“I don’t like putting timeframes on Jed Cartwright but he will be out for a while.”

Cartwright was also asked about the yellow card handed to Bourouh for a dangerous tackle.

“I didn’t get to see a reply, I don’t think his head went towards the ground. His legs weren’t tipped over.

“The referee didn’t think anything of it when it happened, it went to the video referee and he got ten minutes.

“I’m really hopeful he will be ok for next week.”