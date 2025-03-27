Hull FC make light work of Castleford Tigers as Aidan Sezer continues to impress

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 14 HULL FC 24
CALLUM WALKER, Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Thursday
IT was a result that never looked in doubt as a refreshed Hull continued their charge under John Cartwright with a comprehensive victory over a disjointed and dispirited Castleford.
Herman Ese’ese, whose new three-year deal was announced before kick-off, was at his rampaging best whilst Aidan Sezer ran the show and Tom Briscoe continued to defy his age.
But it was yet another dismal evening for Danny McGuire, with the Tigers now just one from six in 2025.
McGuire dropped Liam Horne for Joe Westerman as Josh Hodson replaced the injured Jeremiah Simbiken.
Liam Watts, meanwhile, missed out against his former side with a sore Achilles, but Davy Litten, Sam Eseh and Will Kirby came in.
The writing was on the wall early when Sezer took control, first forcing a set restart before Ese’ese – who is enjoying the form of his life – crashed over through poor goal-line Castleford defence. Sezer converted for a 6-0 lead after ten minutes.
A period of parity ensued before the Tigers registered a fine score of their own. Carved out by Joe Westerman, Zac Cini set Josh Simm free down the wing and Rowan Milnes was on hand to take the pass inside. The halfback converted to level at 6-6.
It was a night of expansive play and it was the Black and Whites that struck next with the half-hour approaching, Briscoe being sent through a huge hole before Sezer caught Jack Ashworth’s offload to canter over under the posts. Sezer converted to make it 12-6 to the visitors.
Things went from bad to worse for Castleford with Dan Okoro being harshly penalised for an incorrect play-the-ball shortly after, which set the platform for the visitors’ third of the night.
With Hull making their way downfield, Cade Cust fired a lovely pass for Briscoe to dot down. Sezer added the extras for an 18-6 lead at half-time.
If the Tigers had been up against it prior to half-time, then a moment of controversy immediately following the resumption ripped the hosts’ heart out with Senior being sent to the sin bin for shoulder-to-head contact with Cust, who left the field for a HIA.
Hull took advantage of the extra man with Lewis Martin given an easy run to the line by Sezer. The latter couldn’t convert, but the visitors led 22-6.
The Black and Whites went down to twelve men themselves when Amir Bourouh was sinbinned for a dangerous tackle moments later.
But McGuire’s men couldn’t exploit that decision as Sezer kept the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty on 64 minutes.
Despite impressing, Briscoe dropped a clanger over the line before Tex Hoy scythed through and rounded fullback Logan Moy for a scintillating 60-metre effort.
Hoy, with Milnes off the field, couldn’t convert and he was off target with two minutes remaining after Simm finished well from a scrum.
But the night firmly belonged to the Black and Whites as the Tigers’ fightback fell ten points short.
GAMESTAR: Aidan Sezer had the ball on a shoestring throughout.
GAMEBREAKER: Hull’s fourth try on 45 minutes ensured victory.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: Aidan Sezer’s try was a lovely move involving Herman Ese’ese, Cade Cust, Tom Briscoe and Jack Ashworth.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)
2 pts Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)
1 pt Tom Briscoe (Hull FC)
MATCHFACTS
TIGERS
1 Tex Hoy
24 Josh Simm
3 Zac Cini
4 Sam Wood
5 Innes Senior
6 Daejarn Asi
7 Rowan Milnes
10 George Lawler
14 Judah Rimbu
38 Brad Singleton
18 Josh Hodson
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
Subs (all used)
15 George Griffin
16 Cain Robb
20 Muizz Mustapha
31 Dan Okoro
18th man (not used)
9 Liam Horne
Also in 20-man squad
21 Sylvester Namo
27 Jenson Windley
Tries: Milnes (20), Hoy (72), Simm (78)
Goals: Milnes 1/1, Hoy 0/2
Sin bin: I Senior (44) – high tackle
HULL FC
1 Jordan Rapana
5 Tom Briscoe
20 Davy Litten
4 Ed Chamberlain
22 Lewis Martin
14 Cade Cust
7 Aidan Sezer
8 Herman Ese’ese
9 Amir Bourouh
40 Liam Knight
19 Brad Fash
12 Jordan Lane
13 John Asiata
Subs (all used)
17 Jack Ashworth
23 Logan Moy
32 Will Kirby
39 Sam Eseh
18th man (used)
31 Hugo Salabio
Also in 21-man squad
33 Will Hutchinson
34 Logan Kemp
41 Liam Watts
Tries: Ese’ese (10), Sezer (28), Briscoe (36), Martin (45)
Goals: Sezer 4/5
Sin bin: Bourouh (51) – dangerous tackle
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12, 6-18; 6-22, 6-24, 10-24
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Tigers: Joe Westerman; Hull FC: Aidan Sezer
Penalty count: 3-5
Half-time: 6-18
Referee: Liam Moore
Attendance: 7,458