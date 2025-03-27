Hull FC make light work of Castleford Tigers as Aidan Sezer continues to impress

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 14 HULL FC 24

CALLUM WALKER, Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Thursday

IT was a result that never looked in doubt as a refreshed Hull continued their charge under John Cartwright with a comprehensive victory over a disjointed and dispirited Castleford.

Herman Ese’ese, whose new three-year deal was announced before kick-off, was at his rampaging best whilst Aidan Sezer ran the show and Tom Briscoe continued to defy his age.

But it was yet another dismal evening for Danny McGuire, with the Tigers now just one from six in 2025.

McGuire dropped Liam Horne for Joe Westerman as Josh Hodson replaced the injured Jeremiah Simbiken.

Liam Watts, meanwhile, missed out against his former side with a sore Achilles, but Davy Litten, Sam Eseh and Will Kirby came in.

The writing was on the wall early when Sezer took control, first forcing a set restart before Ese’ese – who is enjoying the form of his life – crashed over through poor goal-line Castleford defence. Sezer converted for a 6-0 lead after ten minutes.

A period of parity ensued before the Tigers registered a fine score of their own. Carved out by Joe Westerman, Zac Cini set Josh Simm free down the wing and Rowan Milnes was on hand to take the pass inside. The halfback converted to level at 6-6.

It was a night of expansive play and it was the Black and Whites that struck next with the half-hour approaching, Briscoe being sent through a huge hole before Sezer caught Jack Ashworth’s offload to canter over under the posts. Sezer converted to make it 12-6 to the visitors.

Things went from bad to worse for Castleford with Dan Okoro being harshly penalised for an incorrect play-the-ball shortly after, which set the platform for the visitors’ third of the night.

With Hull making their way downfield, Cade Cust fired a lovely pass for Briscoe to dot down. Sezer added the extras for an 18-6 lead at half-time.

If the Tigers had been up against it prior to half-time, then a moment of controversy immediately following the resumption ripped the hosts’ heart out with Senior being sent to the sin bin for shoulder-to-head contact with Cust, who left the field for a HIA.

Hull took advantage of the extra man with Lewis Martin given an easy run to the line by Sezer. The latter couldn’t convert, but the visitors led 22-6.

The Black and Whites went down to twelve men themselves when Amir Bourouh was sinbinned for a dangerous tackle moments later.

But McGuire’s men couldn’t exploit that decision as Sezer kept the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty on 64 minutes.

Despite impressing, Briscoe dropped a clanger over the line before Tex Hoy scythed through and rounded fullback Logan Moy for a scintillating 60-metre effort.

Hoy, with Milnes off the field, couldn’t convert and he was off target with two minutes remaining after Simm finished well from a scrum.

But the night firmly belonged to the Black and Whites as the Tigers’ fightback fell ten points short.

GAMESTAR: Aidan Sezer had the ball on a shoestring throughout.

GAMEBREAKER: Hull’s fourth try on 45 minutes ensured victory.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Aidan Sezer’s try was a lovely move involving Herman Ese’ese, Cade Cust, Tom Briscoe and Jack Ashworth.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

2 pts Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

1 pt Tom Briscoe (Hull FC)

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

1 Tex Hoy

24 Josh Simm

3 Zac Cini

4 Sam Wood

5 Innes Senior

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Rowan Milnes

10 George Lawler

14 Judah Rimbu

38 Brad Singleton

18 Josh Hodson

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

Subs (all used)

15 George Griffin

16 Cain Robb

20 Muizz Mustapha

31 Dan Okoro

18th man (not used)

9 Liam Horne

Also in 20-man squad

21 Sylvester Namo

27 Jenson Windley

Tries: Milnes (20), Hoy (72), Simm (78)

Goals: Milnes 1/1, Hoy 0/2

Sin bin: I Senior (44) – high tackle

HULL FC

1 Jordan Rapana

5 Tom Briscoe

20 Davy Litten

4 Ed Chamberlain

22 Lewis Martin

14 Cade Cust

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

40 Liam Knight

19 Brad Fash

12 Jordan Lane

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

17 Jack Ashworth

23 Logan Moy

32 Will Kirby

39 Sam Eseh

18th man (used)

31 Hugo Salabio

Also in 21-man squad

33 Will Hutchinson

34 Logan Kemp

41 Liam Watts

Tries: Ese’ese (10), Sezer (28), Briscoe (36), Martin (45)

Goals: Sezer 4/5

Sin bin: Bourouh (51) – dangerous tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12, 6-18; 6-22, 6-24, 10-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Joe Westerman; Hull FC: Aidan Sezer

Penalty count: 3-5

Half-time: 6-18

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 7,458