John Cartwright indicates when Liam Knight could make Hull FC debut

HULL FC will weigh up handing a debut to new signing Liam Knight when Leigh visit on Thursday.

The Black and Whites have recruited free agent Knight, who can play at prop or loose-forward, following a season-ending injury to Ligi Sao.

Knight has 83 NRL appearances to his name across spells with Manly, Canberra, South Sydney and Canterbury.

But he only played two top-flight games last year and was released by the Bulldogs in December.

The 30-year-old arrived at the club late last week and Hull coach John Cartwright said: “He hasn’t done a pre-season but he’s been training on his own.

“I know Liam and he’s a very fit lad. He’ll be keen to play but we’ve just got to monitor how much he’s actually done, especially contact-wise, going into next week’s game.”

Hull are believed to have secured salary cap and overseas quota exemptions to bring in Knight amid the nature of Sao’s injury.

The Samoan international suffered a serious knee injury in their round-two loss to Wigan.

“I’m really disappointed for him. That hurt us as he’s been very good for the club for a long period of time,” said Cartwright.

Hull have also brought in Sam Eseh on a season-long loan from the Warriors for a second spell at the MKM Stadium.

The 21-year-old, who is yet to debut for Wigan, made four appearances for Hull in the closing stages of last season.

Cartwright will be without Ed Chamberlain for the Leigh clash after he suffered a head injury in last week’s win at Huddersfield, while Denive Balmforth’s hamstring will need to be monitored.

Hull made it two wins from three to start the season with a dramatic one-point success at the Giants thanks to Aidan Sezer’s field-goal.