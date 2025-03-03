Talking Rugby League: RFL chairman fighting for his position

IT’S not surprising that many of the clubs are demanding changes at the very top of the RFL, with a motion having been put forward to dismiss the chairman Simon Johnson for the Council meeting that is due to be held at Wakefield on 12th March.

The motion was put forward by Leigh owner Derek Beaumont and it was seconded by Batley owner Kevin Nicholas. And my understanding is that the motion would be supported by the majority of member clubs.

But Simon isn’t giving up without a fight.

The RFL has now hit back at the proponents of the move to unseat him by claiming that the motion itself, if debated and voted upon, would be unconstitutional and therefore the governing body, having taken legal advice, is refusing to table the motion.

That promises to result in a lively meeting on March 12th.

Simon is apparently keen to stay in place until after the Ashes series in the autumn and he would be prepared to stand down at that point.

However, I’m not sure how he can avoid a vote of no confidence at the RFL Council meeting, even if it’s an informal vote.

If so, I would have thought that his position would become untenable.

As always in Rugby League, there is just as much happening off the field as on it.