John Cartwright makes winning Catalans Dragons start at York Knights

YORK KNIGHTS​​ 22 CATALANS DRAGONS ​​36

JACOB KILBRIDE, LNER Community Stadium, Saturday

TO call any contest a must-win in round twelve would be stretching credulity, yet this felt as close as for Catalans and their play-off ambitions.

After bruising defeats to Leeds, Leigh and Wakefield, Catalans were in desperate need of a victory to keep apace with the top six, especially when facing the newly-promoted and injury-decimated York.

This was far from a vintage display by the Dragons, with some concentration lapses allowing the Knights back into proceedings on multiple occasions during a wild second half, but the two points were vitally secured in John Cartwright’s first match at the helm.

For York, such are their injury afflictions that they were down to just one recognised prop for prolonged periods, though that should not excuse some pitiful tackling, particularly early in the second half.

Their spirit remains as strong as ever though and the four tries they managed showed that boss Mark Applegarth retains a group committed to overturning a now three-match losing streak.

There were errors aplenty from both sides in the early exchanges, the most costly coming on the quarter-hour mark when Scott Galeano lost the ball over the tryline from a shift to the right edge.

Catalans quickly punished the profligate York. Chief organiser Toby Sexton hung a short-side kick to the left corner before Guillerm Aispuro-Bichet offloaded into the path of Matty Russell to burrow over and claim a debut Dragons try.

Russell could well have doubled his tally when a neat move to the left resulted in Solomona Faataape putting the winger in space just shy of the corner flag, only for the ball to bobble out of his hands.

With seconds left on the clock, a high shot by the Knights allowed Aispuro-Bichet to knock over a penalty goal after Sexton’s earlier missed conversion.

The Dragons raced out of the blocks from the second-half restart with the hosts caught napping, conceding twice in the space of four minutes.

Off the back fence, Tevita Satae broke through Kieran Buchanan and Sam Wood’s attempted tackles before Aispuro-Bichet raced straight out of dummy-half for a 30-metre finish. The France international converted his own try, the first of five conversions from as many attempts.

York continued to drop off tackles in the build-up to back-rower Franck Maria throwing a delightful back-of-the-hand inside pass to Faataape for a stroll-in.

A sublime scrum set play from the left edge got the Knights back in the contest as Denive Balmforth scampered straight through a gap from 30 metres out. Cody Hunter added on the first of three conversions from the tee.

Any comeback hopes were quickly dashed when York failed to deal with a Sexton bomb, allowing the Australian to finish his own kick.

The Knights were briefly back to within two scores when a David Nofoaluma offload gave Galeano a long-range break, with the supporting Will Roberts on hand to finish, but Catalans had breathing room again thanks to Ugo Tison’s dummy-half scoot past some tired tryline defence.

Whatever the limitations of this York side, their spirit is undoubted, two late scores proving just as much. An opportunistic Balmforth grabbed his second after Catalans failed to field a Hunter kick, before the overlapping Nofoaluma went over after an Oli Field offload.

The last word belonged to the Dragons though as Sexton’s deceptive inside pass saw a twisting Charlie Staines twist over at the death.

GAMESTAR: Toby Sexton controlled proceedings with a classy kicking game in the middle of the park and claimed a try of his own during Catalans’s fast start to the second half.

GAMEBREAKER: When Ugo Tison reaffirmed a three-score for Catalans with a close-range dummy-half finish, there was no way back for the Knights.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Solomona Faataape latched onto a sumptuous inside drop-off pass from Franck Maria, the second-row showing the skillset of a playmaking half.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Toby Sexton (Catalans)

2 pts Josh Allen (Catalans)

1 pt Charlie Staines (Catalans)

MATCHFACTS

KNIGHTS

24 Will Dagger

5 Scott Galeano

4 Sam Wood

1 Toa Mata’afa

46 David Nofoaluma

37 Cody Hunter

38 Will Roberts

8 Jack Martin

48 Tom Inman

31 King Vuniyayawa

21 Kieran Buchanan

20 Oli Field

9 Paul McShane

Subs (all used)

6 Ata Hingano

14 Denive Balmforth

15 Xavier Va’a

17 Kieran Hudson

18th man (not used)

23 Jon Bennison

Also in 19-man squad

19 Danny Richardson

Tries: Balmforth (46, 73), Roberts (59), Nofoaluma (76)

Goals: Hunter 3/4

DRAGONS

1 Charlie Staines

23 Matty Russell (D)

21 Matthieu Laguerre

4 Solomona Faataape

3 Nick Cotric

6 Toby Sexton

24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

16 Josh Allen

26 Ugo Tison

17 Romain Navarrete

11 Zac Lopwicz

20 Franck Maria

13 Ben Garcia

Subs (all used)

8 Tevita Satae

12 Ben Condon

18 Harvey Wilson

30 Alexis Lis

18th man (not used)

25 Lenny Marc

Also in 21-man squad

19 Kruise Leeming

27 Clement Martin

32 Adrian Delarose

Tries: Russell (17), Aispuro-Bichet (41), Faataape (44), Sexton (49), Tison (66), Staines (78)

Goals: Sexton 0/1, Aispuro-Bichet 6/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-6; 0-12, 0-18, 6-18, 6-24, 12-24, 12-30, 18-30, 22-30, 22-36

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: Toby Sexton; Dragons: Denive Balmforth

Penalty count: 6-6

Half-time: 0-6

Referee: Matty Lynn