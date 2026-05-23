Wakefield Trinity hold on at Toulouse Olympique

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE 18 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 22

PETER BIRD, Stade Ernest Wallon, Saturday

WAKEFIELD had to hold on for a hard-fought win which earned revenge for their shock opening-round defeat to Toulouse.

Josh Rourke impressed at fullback but his yellow card deep in the second half – and two subsequent home tries – left Trinity scrambling right to the end.

Toulouse started brightly with their star fullback Olly Ashall-Bott causing panic in the Trinity defence in the first minute after one of his trademark breaks, but he was well tackled by Rourke.

Two minutes later, Olympique stand-off César Rougé thought he had opened the scoring in the left corner only for the try to be refused.

With six minutes on the clock it was the turn of Wakefield to have a try turned down with young winger Jayden Myers stepping into touch before crossing over.

It was end-to-end footy with the French looking more likely to open the scoring, which they did on 13 minutes when Jake Shorrocks elected to kick a cheaply-given penalty from in front of the posts.

Wakefield responded well but Rourke again was denied a try in the left corner with some dogged French defence.

A superb 40/20 from Shorrocks in the 17th minute set up the opening try of the game with prop James Roumanos crashing over close to the posts and Shorrocks converting cleanly.

But from there Wakefield enjoyed more of the game and took the lead with two quick tries, Oliver Pratt in the right corner from a sharp Jake Trueman outside pass followed by an excellent break ten metres out by sub Caius Faatili to touch down under the posts.

Rourke managed one of the two kicks for an 8-10 half-time score, with the men from West Yorkshire ending the half the better, forcing two goalline drop-outs as Toulouse held firm.

Toulouse started the second period the better but the visitors capitalised on an Ellis Gillam error six minutes in with Jazz Tevaga crashing over from short range close to the posts. Rourke extended the lead by a further two points.

With Wakefield very much in the box seat, Toulouse struggled with their pace and it was no surprise when back-rower Seth Nikotemo crossed over left of the posts with the freedom of the city to stretch the Trinity lead. Rourke kicked well again.

The French struggled to find a way through a stubborn defence – until the visitors were reduced to twelve when Rourke was sinbinned for obstruction.

A great chance for Toulouse from the resulting penalty was squandered by a loose Luke Polselli pass when Paul Ulberg was ready to pounce.

The next minute saw an Ashall-Bott try originally disallowed by the referee only to be overturned by the video ref.

Shorrocks slotted home the conversion and it was game on again when winger Paul Ulberg crossed over with ease from a Polselli outside pass close to the right corner flag.

Shorrocks this time pushed his kick wide and Wakefield looked more comfortable with the return of fullback Rourke, holding on to a deserved victory.

GAMESTAR: Josh Rourke looked comfortable at the heart of the Wakefield defence.

GAMEBREAKER: The Seth Nikotemo try close to the hour mark to put the game beyond the French.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: A delightful 40/20 by Jake Shorrocks set up the first Toulouse try.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 Pts Josh Rourke (Wakefield)

2 Pts Caius Faatili (Wakefield

1 Pt Ashall-Bott (Toulouse)

MATCHFACTS

OLYMPIQUE

1 Olly Ashall-Bott

5 Benjamin Laguerre

25 Luke Polselli

39 Ethan Quai-Ward (D)

2 Paul Ulberg

29 César Rougé

7 Jake Shorrocks

10 James Roumanos

9 Brendan Hands

30 Tiaki Chan

11 Maxime Stefani

22 Henry O’Kane

15 Joe Cator

Subs (all used)

13 Anthony Marion

17 Rob Butler

21 Ellis Gillam

20 AJ Wallace

18th man (not used)

18 Baptiste Rodriguez

Also in 21-man squad

5 Paul Marcon

16 Joe Bretherton

28 Mathieu Pons

Tries: Roumanos (17), Ashall-Bott (67), Ulberg (70)

Goals: Shorrocks 3/4

TRINITY

23 Josh Rourke

2 Oliver Pratt

3 Cameron Scott

4 Corey Hall

21 Jayden Myers

6 Jake Trueman

7 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Tyson Smoothy

10 Ky Rodwell

11 Seth Nikotemo

18 Isaiah Vagana

14 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

13 Jazz Tevaga

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

18 Caius Faatili

24 Tray Lolesio

18th man (not used)

17 Harvey Smith

Also in 21-man squad

12 Matty Storton

20 Jack Sinfield

32 Will Tate

Tries: Pratt (25), Faatili (27), Tevaga (46), Nikotemo (57),

Goals: Rourke 3/4

Sin bin: Rourke (64) – obstruction

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 8-0, 8-4, 8-10; 8-16, 8-22, 14-22, 18-22

Rugby League and League Express Men of the Match

Olympique: Olly Ashall-Bott; Trinity: Josh Rourke

Penalty count: 4-7

Half-time: 8-10

Referee: James Vella

Attendance: 3,259