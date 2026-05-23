Wakefield Trinity hold on at Toulouse Olympique

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE 18 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 22
PETER BIRD, Stade Ernest Wallon, Saturday
WAKEFIELD had to hold on for a hard-fought win which earned revenge for their shock opening-round defeat to Toulouse.
Josh Rourke impressed at fullback but his yellow card deep in the second half – and two subsequent home tries – left Trinity scrambling right to the end.
Toulouse started brightly with their star fullback Olly Ashall-Bott causing panic in the Trinity defence in the first minute after one of his trademark breaks, but he was well tackled by Rourke.
Two minutes later, Olympique stand-off César Rougé thought he had opened the scoring in the left corner only for the try to be refused.
With six minutes on the clock it was the turn of Wakefield to have a try turned down with young winger Jayden Myers stepping into touch before crossing over.
It was end-to-end footy with the French looking more likely to open the scoring, which they did on 13 minutes when Jake Shorrocks elected to kick a cheaply-given penalty from in front of the posts.
Wakefield responded well but Rourke again was denied a try in the left corner with some dogged French defence.
A superb 40/20 from Shorrocks in the 17th minute set up the opening try of the game with prop James Roumanos crashing over close to the posts and Shorrocks converting cleanly.
But from there Wakefield enjoyed more of the game and took the lead with two quick tries, Oliver Pratt in the right corner from a sharp Jake Trueman outside pass followed by an excellent break ten metres out by sub Caius Faatili to touch down under the posts.
Rourke managed one of the two kicks for an 8-10 half-time score, with the men from West Yorkshire ending the half the better, forcing two goalline drop-outs as Toulouse held firm.
Toulouse started the second period the better but the visitors capitalised on an Ellis Gillam error six minutes in with Jazz Tevaga crashing over from short range close to the posts. Rourke extended the lead by a further two points.
With Wakefield very much in the box seat, Toulouse struggled with their pace and it was no surprise when back-rower Seth Nikotemo crossed over left of the posts with the freedom of the city to stretch the Trinity lead. Rourke kicked well again.
The French struggled to find a way through a stubborn defence – until the visitors were reduced to twelve when Rourke was sinbinned for obstruction.
A great chance for Toulouse from the resulting penalty was squandered by a loose Luke Polselli pass when Paul Ulberg was ready to pounce.
The next minute saw an Ashall-Bott try originally disallowed by the referee only to be overturned by the video ref.
Shorrocks slotted home the conversion and it was game on again when winger Paul Ulberg crossed over with ease from a Polselli outside pass close to the right corner flag.
Shorrocks this time pushed his kick wide and Wakefield looked more comfortable with the return of fullback Rourke, holding on to a deserved victory.
GAMESTAR: Josh Rourke looked comfortable at the heart of the Wakefield defence.
GAMEBREAKER: The Seth Nikotemo try close to the hour mark to put the game beyond the French.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: A delightful 40/20 by Jake Shorrocks set up the first Toulouse try.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 Pts Josh Rourke (Wakefield)
2 Pts Caius Faatili (Wakefield
1 Pt Ashall-Bott (Toulouse)
MATCHFACTS
OLYMPIQUE
1 Olly Ashall-Bott
5 Benjamin Laguerre
25 Luke Polselli
39 Ethan Quai-Ward (D)
2 Paul Ulberg
29 César Rougé
7 Jake Shorrocks
10 James Roumanos
9 Brendan Hands
30 Tiaki Chan
11 Maxime Stefani
22 Henry O’Kane
15 Joe Cator
Subs (all used)
13 Anthony Marion
17 Rob Butler
21 Ellis Gillam
20 AJ Wallace
18th man (not used)
18 Baptiste Rodriguez
Also in 21-man squad
5 Paul Marcon
16 Joe Bretherton
28 Mathieu Pons
Tries: Roumanos (17), Ashall-Bott (67), Ulberg (70)
Goals: Shorrocks 3/4
TRINITY
23 Josh Rourke
2 Oliver Pratt
3 Cameron Scott
4 Corey Hall
21 Jayden Myers
6 Jake Trueman
7 Mason Lino
8 Mike McMeeken
9 Tyson Smoothy
10 Ky Rodwell
11 Seth Nikotemo
18 Isaiah Vagana
14 Jay Pitts
Subs (all used)
13 Jazz Tevaga
15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele
18 Caius Faatili
24 Tray Lolesio
18th man (not used)
17 Harvey Smith
Also in 21-man squad
12 Matty Storton
20 Jack Sinfield
32 Will Tate
Tries: Pratt (25), Faatili (27), Tevaga (46), Nikotemo (57),
Goals: Rourke 3/4
Sin bin: Rourke (64) – obstruction
SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 8-0, 8-4, 8-10; 8-16, 8-22, 14-22, 18-22
Rugby League and League Express Men of the Match
Olympique: Olly Ashall-Bott; Trinity: Josh Rourke
Penalty count: 4-7
Half-time: 8-10
Referee: James Vella
Attendance: 3,259