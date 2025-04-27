Matt Peet hails Wigan Warriors defence as John Cartwright rues basic Hull FC errors

MATT PEET hailed Wigan Warriors’ defensive efforts after an ultimately convincing victory at Hull FC.

“I thought Hull were very good,” said head coach Peet.

“I’m proud of the players. They had a lot to contend with but they kept calm and managed it, in large parts, very well, but I don’t think it was a good spectacle out there.

“I was pleased with how we defended. The players turned up for each other. Hull threw some good shape at us through (John) Asiata and Aiden Sezer and we handled it well.

“The job Sean (O’Loughlin, assistant coach) has done to prepare the team, they bought into it and we got a few tries from quick transitions so I’m proud of the team.”

Defeated head coach John Cartright said: “Fundamental errors cost us.

“Getting pushed over the sideline three or four times didn’t help us. We get it back to six-all and then the kick-off should be out on the full but we catch it and then put a foot in touch.

“Young wingers should know the rules and if you put your foot on the line then it’s a penalty for us on halfway.

“And it just continued into the second half. We got tossed out again early in the second half, threw intercepts and wingers threw the ball back into play. They probably got spooked because they were being pushed over the sidelines so often.

“Credit to Wigan, we had a fair bit of ball down there in the second half and we couldn’t crack them.

“Hopefully we get some troops back in the next few weeks. We’re struggling with combinations in the centres and second row at the moment.”