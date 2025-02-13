John Duffy explains the rise of Matt Peet to coaching greatness at Wigan Warriors

JOHN DUFFY is convinced Matt Peet really can become the Sir Alex Ferguson of Rugby League.

Wigan coach Peet still has a long way to go to match the legendary Scottish manager’s 38 trophies in 26 years with Manchester United.

But he has made a great start with seven in three, the most recent of which was lifted by the Warriors after the 2024 Super League Grand Final, which followed a motivational address by Ferguson.

The win over Hull KR completed a quadruple after the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield were claimed, and was achieved at Manchester United’s famous Old Trafford home.

Now Peet, appointed in October 2021 after long service at the club in various coaching roles, is plotting a return there for this year’s showpiece on Saturday, October 11, with a third successive title firmly in his sights.

Super League sponsors Betfred have Wigan as 11/8 favourites to win the Grand Final, with St Helens, whose dominance of the competition they broke in 2023, next in line at 9/2.

Warrington are 5/1, Hull KR 11/2 and Leeds 10/1 while Catalans Dragons, tamed by Wigan at Old Trafford in 2023 for the club’s first championship since 2018, are 12/1.

Wigan agreed contract extensions through to 2030 with Peet and his trusted assistants Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai back in March, soon after the Warriors had beaten Penrith Panthers to win the WCC.

And former Swinton, Featherstone and Leigh coach Duffy, brought in by Peet as Academy head coach in October 2022 and now Reserves and transition chief, said: “Matt would be here even longer for me.”

Duffy, 44, and Peet, 40, go back a long way, and the former explained: “We’re from neighbouring towns (Leigh and Wigan), and I did some work for Matt with the Scholarship when he was heading up the youth system.

“It’s been great working closely with him and the rest of the staff and seeing him grow into the job.

“His success doesn’t surprise me, because it was always clear to me that he had an aptitude for it.

“Not only is he a very good coach, but he knows this club. He has the Wigan DNA running through him and makes sure everyone else has too.

“Matt has had some really good guidance over the years from the likes of (former coach and now the club’s leadership and management director) Shaun Wane and (chief executive) Kris Radlinski.

“They are all coming from the same place and that provides stability from the top, while Matt is that way as a person as well.

“He came into coaching via a different route (Peet hadn’t been a professional player), but he has experience of every level of coaching and knows what each level needs to look like.

“And what really appeals to me is his openness and honesty.

“He’s ready to give advice, and have conversations when needed, but also to listen.

“All the staff feel valued by him.

“Everyone here buys into his methods. They know what he wants and are ready and willing to drive them for him.”