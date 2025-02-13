Andy Ackers details a Brad Arthur pre-season and how Leeds Rhinos are ‘building winning culture’

LEEDS RHINOS are now seeing the best effects of coach Brad Arthur, according to hooker Andy Ackers.

Arthur arrived at Headingley to take charge of the last ten games of the season and led the Rhinos to victories over Huddersfield, Wigan, Catalans, London and Hull FC and they finished the season just two points behind sixth-placed St Helens.

As well as bringing former Bradford Bulls player Jamie Langley in as his assistant this winter, Arthur has also spent a lot of time working on conditioning his players ahead of 2025, as he highlighted that as an area for improvement in those final months of last season.

And for Ackers, his coach has definitely done that

“I know a lot of players say this at this time of year, but genuinely I do feel the fittest I’ve ever been,” Ackers told League Express.

“I’ve been sitting at a good weight for a bit now. I set myself a goal weight at the start of pre-season and I have not gone above or dropped below it, and that has been down to hard work.

“Brad certainly has focused on conditioning this pre-season. We’ve had some long days, but they have been good days. We’ve not just been put through our paces, we’ve learnt along the way, we’ve educated ourselves. Brad has educated us, and Jamie Langley has come in and been absolutely fabulous with us as our defence coach.

“We’ve done a lot of contact sessions; all the lads have really ripped in and now we’re all chomping at the bit to get going.

“There is a massive difference around the club this year. Pre-season has been tough, as it always is, but Brad has built a winning culture. He’s firm but also very fair. If he sees something he doesn’t like he’s not afraid to tell you. But also, if he does see something he likes he will tell you, which is great.

“But the big test will come when the games start and we can see if all the hard work we’ve done has paid off and we can put in the 80-minute performances needed.”

The eight-time Super League champions have not made the play-offs for the last two seasons, so they will be eager to return to the top six as soon as possible.

However, nobody is yet thinking any further ahead than the opening match of the season against newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity on Saturday.

“It is important for the club that we get back into play-offs,” said Ackers.

“Most clubs and players have a bigger picture in mind when looking forward, but we’ve really set ourselves on taking each week as it comes, taking things day by day, controlling what we can control and letting the outside noise take care of itself.

“As long as we keep doing what we know we can, all performing our own roles to the best of our ability, then I am confident we will be there or thereabouts.”