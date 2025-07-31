John Kear up for major challenge of turning Batley Bulldogs’ season around

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach John Kear says he and his squad are more than up for the challenge of turning their season around and getting out of the bottom four.

But if they do end up facing further matches in which to ensure second-tier rugby next season, then so be it.

While there is talk of merging the bottom two tiers, possibly as early as next year, Kear is keeping in mind the possibility of involvement in an eight-team competition, which at this stage is due to determine which of those involved plays in which section in 2026.

“The first objective is to avoid finishing in the bottom four, and while we are currently adrift of ninth place with matches running out, we certainly won’t give up on that,” said the man who last month returned for a second spell at the helm following Mark Moxon’s exit.

“I’ve been very happy with the application of the players, and I’ve certainly seen some good signs of progress.

“Since I’ve been back we got an excellent win against Sheffield, and after failing to do ourselves justice at Barrow, pushed Halifax close in a game I’d say we lost rather than they won (it finished 18-16).

“Halifax gave us a shellacking earlier in the year (they were 50-6 victors at The Shay in March), so there has been a clear improvement on that.

“Now the challenge is to maintain the improvement and to start turning close games into wins.”

Batley host Featherstone on Sunday.