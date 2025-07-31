Bradford Bulls set sights on a derby double against Halifax Panthers

BRADFORD BULLS aim to maintain home rule at the expense of Halifax in Friday’s big derby.

They have won six of eight league games at Bartercard Odsal this year, including the last three, against Batley, Hunslet and then Oldham.

Brian Noble’s side were 12-8 winners at Halifax in April.

But they will be aware that the Panthers’ recent use of the ground during the installation of a new pitch at The Shay will have provided Kyle Eastmond’s side with experience of the idiosyncrasies of the historic venue, where motorsport also takes place.

Halifax have played three of their five relocated home matches, and after a narrow 23-20 defeat by Oldham at Odsal, impressively beat Toulouse 30-16 there before a 19-12 defeat against York on Friday.

Bradford’s 28-12 triumph over Oldham was their twelfth in succession in home meetings with the Roughyeds.

And coach Noble was happy with the outcome, saying: “It was the best 80 minutes we have put together for a while.

“We have shown glimpses in 60 minutes, but then played one-tackle football for 20 minutes to make the game hard.

“The clue here was that we played the way that we needed to play and we have been trying to get there all year.”

Noble was able to select a spine of Luke Hooley, Tom Holmes, Joe Keyes and Jordan Lilley.

And he added: “It was our eighth combination in the spine this season, and having to make so many changes isn’t ideal for anybody.

“That version finally started and we also have Mitch Souter (back as the bench hooker after a month out with a shoulder injury).

“He offers something different and we were a whole lot more decisive.”

Noble continued: “There will be ups and downs all over the place across these remaining rounds.

“But we have a good group of blokes and they work hard. My overriding thoughts and principles are that we are a good team and we are having a good season.”