Jon Wilkin issues Castleford Tigers relegation warning following poor Super League start

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has issued a relegation warning to Castleford Tigers following their dismal start to the Super League season.

The Tigers are one of two sides not to win any of their first four games – alongside neighbours Wakefield Trinity – and the issues were there for all to see on Friday night as Huddersfield Giants registered a 36-6 win.

Of course, previous head coach Lee Radford departed the club by mutual consent a week ago with interim head coach Andy Last taking charge of the Tigers last Friday.

But, in front of the Sky Sports cameras and ahead of what promises to be a new era under marketing giants IMG, pundit Jon Wilkin issued a stark warning to the West Yorkshire side.

“Just don’t get relegated,” Wilkin professed. “They can do whatever they want, they’re not going to turn it around this year.

“There’s a chance (of them being relegated), it’s between them and Wakefield who goes down for me.

“But Cas just need to not get relegated this year and hope they can make more of next year and the years going forward.”

The Tigers have 15 players out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season which throws up a period of uncertainty as well.