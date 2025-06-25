Jon Wilkin launches scathing attack on “embarrassing” Derek Beaumont following Catalans-Leigh fixture

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has launched a scathing attack on the “embarrassing” Derek Beaumont following Leigh Leopards’ 26-12 win over Catalans Dragons on Saturday night.

Beaumont was seen in the back of head coach Adrian Lam’s post-match interview live on Sky Sports, celebrating with a fellow Leigh fan whilst looking a bit worse for wear.

The RFL has since confirmed to League Express that there will be an investigation into the events that happened after the final whistle of last weekend’s game.

But, Wilkin himself has now had his say – and it doesn’t make for good reading for Beaumont.

“I saw a very credible man (Adrian Lam) and very credible team produce a very credible performance which was immediately made less credible by what was going on behind him,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports’ The Verdict this afternoon.

“Derek Beaumont had celebrated hard throughout the day and looked like he’d had a long day.

“He got onto the pitch, and do you know what? It was like he was auditioning for a really bad version of Love Island: South of France edition, where rugby league club owners all get around a fire-pit and talk about cracking on, rather than cracking on with the league.

“He was one Boohoo tracksuit and a set of teeth from Turkey away from getting on the show I’ve just described, which nobody is ever going to make by the way because nobody wants to watch it.

“I thought it was embarrassing and I was embarrassed for Adrian Lam who was visibly rattled by having his owner in such a state behind him.”

Wilkin didn’t stop there, though, and continued his onslaught against Beaumont, saying: “Look Derek, go and celebrate. You’ve put your money in.

“But when you’ve become the unelected spokesperson for a review that’s going on in our game, have some dignity and have some class about how you celebrate. He showed none of that.

“The opposite view is that he’s celebrating and having a laugh and having fun. I didn’t think it was fun in any way, shape or form and I don’t think Adrian Lam thought it was fun.

“I think he thought, ‘what’s this idiotic behaviour behind me?’ Bringing a guy with a drum from the crowd and banging it on live shots of the camera. It’s horrible.”