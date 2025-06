HULL FC hooker Denive Balmforth has signed for Catalans Dragons on a one-month loan.

The 21-year-old arrived in Perpignan today (Wednesday, 25 June) and will take part in his first training session tomorrow (Thursday 26 June).

Balmforth joined Hull FC from Warrington Wolves’ academy in 2022 and he has since made 29 Super League appearances and scored 5 tries.