Jon Wilkin launches tirade against Leigh Leopards’ Derek Beaumont after withdrawal threat

JON WILKIN has launched a strong tirade against Leigh Leopards’ Derek Beaumont.

Wigan released a statement on Wednesday morning claiming that Beaumont planned to withdraw Leigh from Friday’s semi-final between the clubs following a row over ticket allocations.

The Warriors insisted their stance could not be negotiated following advice from the police and their safety advisory group.

Beaumont has since released his own statement clarifying that the match will go ahead, while airing his grievances over the dispute.

Wilkin said on Sky Sports: “It’s a complete distraction and complete nonsense.

“It’s Derek Beaumont trying to strong-arm Wigan into what was already a very reasonable offer of tickets for his fans to get more.

“What he’s done is throw his toys out of his leopard-print Lamborghini window and he’s tried to strong-arm the game.

“Derek came out and labelled Salford disgraceful at the start of this year because they challenged competition integrity by fielding a weak team – well what’s this?

“On the eve of the semi-finals, he’s choosing to forfeit a game for players who’ve worked nine, 12, 18 months, and even two years to get in a record-breaking position where they finish higher than they’ve ever finished as a club before.

“(Coach) Adrian Lam and a group of players have been discredited by an ownership that is essentially Sunday League final boss – that is who he is.

“It’s made what has been a very credible season under Adrian Lam – an exceptional season for him and his players – not befitting of elite sport.

“It’s Sunday League behaviour and credit to Wigan for calling it out. They’ve tried to be strong-armed by someone to give them more tickets and they’ve said the safety of the fans is paramount. Who doesn’t agree with that?

“He’s been put forward as the unelected voice of the game. Derek Beaumont has been put out at the front of the queue as the man who is the voice of reason and voice of sense and on the eve of the semi-finals, he’s come forward with this ludicrous thing which we now have to deal with.

“It’s never going to happen, the game is going to go ahead, it’s just a headline-making piece of nonsense, but this is where rugby league is at.”