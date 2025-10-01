Willie Peters gives verdict on Derek Beaumont threat as Hull KR boss assesses benefits of week off

HULL KR go into this week’s Super League play-off clash against St Helens on Saturday night after having a week off.

Due to finishing top – and securing the League Leaders’ Shield – Rovers watched on as Saints ran out 16-14 winners against Leeds Rhinos at the weekend.

Whilst a week off can be good to rest players that have niggles, Rovers boss Willie Peters believes it will only be beneficial if his side come out of the blocks firing.

“It can certainly be an advantage if you come out of the blocks firing because that’s what you need to do,” Peters said.

“We’ve got the chance to do that after a week off. The last two years both teams have had a week off but you’ve got to earn the right and build it again.

“It’s the last chance to play at home so it’s a great opportunity for us and we need to take advantage of that.”

Whilst Peters is focusing on getting his players ready for the challenge against Saints on Saturday night, concerns have arisen over the viability of the first semi-final on Friday night between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards.

Wigan, this morning, released a statement saying that Leigh owner Derek Beaumont had threatened to withdraw the Leopards from that fixture due to ticketing grievances.

But Peters believes the game will go ahead.

“It’s none of my business, I’ve only heard a little bit about it but all I am focused on is keeping my players focused for Saturday,” Peters continued.

“I’m only focused on our game but I’m sure that game will go ahead and the winner of that will play the winner of our game.

“It’s best asking Wigan and Leigh and their players and coaches. If I was a betting man – which I’m not – I would say it would go ahead.”