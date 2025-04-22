Jonny Gorley’s verdict after Workington Town end Cumbrian derby hoodoo

WORKINGTON TOWN coach Jonty Gorley saw his side end a ten-match winless run in clashes with neighbours Whitehaven in the Good Friday home game against his former club.

The last time Town had tasted derby success was in 2017, with nine defeats and a draw since, but Gorley and a host of former Whitehaven players got Workington over the line to the tune of 10-8.

He said: “I thought we were pretty good defensively. Our kick-chase and yardage was decent.

“It was a tough game. At 10-2, we needed to see the game out, but we didn’t complete for three or four sets in a row. We kept giving them sniffs and they got in at the back-end.

“We talked about getting three wins in a row, and that’s two now, so it’s going to be a tough game against Swinton (on Sunday), but we’re getting there. There’s still loads of improvement in us.

“Swinton are a tough side. They didn’t have any pre-season games so you can’t really take the start of the year into consideration.

“It’s good we’ve got a game. We’ve got four in a row now which in this league is the best you’re going to get. But we need it, there are things we need to work on, and defensively we can’t take our foot off the gas.”