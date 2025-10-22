Jordan Lilley joins Sheffield Eagles after leaving Bradford Bulls

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have signed Jordan Lilley on a two-year contract after the experienced halfback left Bradford Bulls.

Lilley’s seven-year spell with Bradford came to an end after the club earned promotion back to Super League via the grading system.

Also including loan stints while with first club Leeds Rhinos, Lilley made 186 Bulls appearances, racking up 35 tries, 262 goals and 15 field-goals.

The 29-year-old is the second player to swap Bradford for Sheffield after centre Kieran Gill.

Eagles coach Craig Lingard said: “It’s great to be able to bring in someone with the experience which Jordan has, in both Super League and the Championship.

“He always plays at a high level and will bring a lot of versatility to us.

“He’s certainly going to bring us some good leadership and guidance around the park, he has a great kicking game and he’s a great competitor, which is something that I really like about him as an individual.

“Whether he’s carrying the ball at the line, rallying the troops or leading the line defensively, you can see that he really enjoys playing the game, and we’re all looking forward to him joining us for the next two years.”

Lilley is Sheffield eighth signing for next season, following George Griffin and Josh Hodson from Castleford Tigers, York Knights pair Joe Brown and Conor Fitzsimmons, plus deals for former loanees Harry Bowes and Marcus Green.

“After speaking with Craig and seeing some of the other new signings for the club, I am really delighted to sign for two years and get the deal over the line,” said Lilley.

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone at Bradford for everything that they’ve done for me. I’ve made some lifelong memories there and it’s a club where I’ll always hold memories.

“I’m a fan of the club, as is my son, and I’ll continue to take him to games, but it’s time for me to go and make memories somewhere else, and that’s going to be with Sheffield for the next two years.”