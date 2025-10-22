St Helens confirm new deal for Jake Wingfield

JAKE WINGFIELD will remain at St Helens for at least another year after signing a new contract.

The forward has agreed terms for the 2026 season, with options for the following two years related to the number of appearances made.

Wingfield came through Saints’ academy and has made 64 first-team appearances, including the 2022 Super League Grand Final and 2023 World Club Challenge wins.

After two seasons heavily impacted by injury, Wingfield managed 17 games this year and now wants to truly establish himself.

With loose-forward his best position, the 24-year-old could be well placed to replace Dolphins-bound England star Morgan Knowles.

“I’ve said to myself: ‘I’m going to come back fitter and better’,” said Wingfield.

“Of course, ideally, I would not have had those injuries, but they’ve shaped me, and I feel more resilient now because of what I’ve been through.

“Hopefully I get a bit of luck on my side, and with this full pre-season under my belt, I want a successful 2026.

“I’ve learned so much from players like Morgan Knowles and Matty Lees. Now, I want to take on more responsibility, help the younger lads coming through from the academy, like Noah (Stephens) and George (Delaney), and really try to lead by example.”