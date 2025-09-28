Josh Charnley earns new Leigh Leopards deal

LEIGH LEOPARDS have agreed a new one-year deal with prolific winger Josh Charnley.

For much of this season it appeared the 34-year-old’s time with Leigh was coming to an end, especially when Charnley spent a period out of their side.

But he has returned to play a significant role in their run to the Super League semi-finals, including a try in Friday’s eliminator win over Wakefield Trinity.

And like with fellow veterans Gareth O’Brien and Jack Hughes, Leigh have opted to keep Charnley on board for at least another campaign.

“To spend another year at this club is just what I wanted,” said Charnley.

“The club is going in the right direction and I want to be part of it.

“I still have goals I want to achieve. We are playing in the play-offs again and hopefully can achieve something special.

“We have a great group of lads with no egos and a good work ethic. It’s a great place to be at.”

Charnley’s try against Wakefield was his 256th in Super League, putting him eight shy of the current competition benchmark belonging to Leeds Rhinos’ Ryan Hall.

As well as Leigh, those tries have been accrued with Wigan Warriors – where he won two Grand Finals – and Warrington Wolves plus in an early-career loan spell at Hull KR.

Three years Hall’s junior, Charnley has his eyes on the record and the backing of Leopards owner Derek Beaumont.

“Josh is a fans’ favourite and a housewives’ favourite,” said Beaumont, who initially brought Charnley to Leigh on loan in 2022 before a permanent move for the following year, when he helped them triumph at Wembley – his fourth Challenge Cup title.

“Everyone loves Josh. I’m a big fan of him as a player and a person.

“He’s a clean-living guy with a strong physique, who makes a lot of metres and can finish.

“I’m buzzing to keep him and would love to see him break that record because he’s done so much in the game.”