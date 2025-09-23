Off-contract Leigh Leopards duo sign new deals

LEIGH LEOPARDS have tied down halfback Gareth O’Brien and forward Jack Hughes for the 2026 season.

The pair have signed contract extensions for a fourth year at Leigh, having each joined the club following their promotion to Super League at the end of 2022.

Both were involved in Leigh’s Challenge Cup final triumph over Hull KR in 2023, with O’Brien memorably scoring the winning golden-point field-goal at Wembley.

They have also helped Leigh achieve three successive top-six finishes in Super League, including this season’s new high of third place.

It’s a show of faith in the two 33-year-olds by Leigh and both are keen to help continue the club’s rise.

O’Brien said: “I’m buzzing that my contract is finally over the line.

“The club is growing year by year and I honestly believe that we are getting stronger through our recruitment.

“Winning the Challenge Cup in my first year was my highlight so far. It’s something I’ve wanted since I was a little kid, to play in the big games.

“Now I want to win a Grand Final. On our day we know we can beat anyone.”

Hughes said: “I’m glad to have the opportunity to extend my contract at what is such an exciting time at the club.

“I’m excited with what is going on at the club on and off the field and it’s great to be a part of it.

“We have a massive togetherness, trust and connection among the playing staff and I love playing here.

“Evening games playing here just keep getting better week after week and I love looking forward to playing under the lights and in front of our fans.

“The journey has only just started for the club and the town.”