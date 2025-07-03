Josh Charnley set for Leigh Leopards reprieve as Adrian Lam provides latest on veteran winger

JOSH CHARNLEY is set for a Leigh Leopards reprieve as head coach Adrian Lam confirms the veteran winger will return for the clash against Wigan Warriors this weekend.

Charnley has been out in the cold in recent weeks with the likes of Darnell McIntosh and Keanan Brand being favoured on the wings.

The 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season and Lam has already confirmed that Charnley will be moving on, with a move to Oldham potentially mooted.

However, Love Rugby League had claimed last month that Charnley could leave on loan to a rival Super League side.

Now such a move will not be happening with the veteran set to play against his former club this weekend.

“There was always a question mark over that (sending him out on loan),” Lam said.

“I knew he was always going to play a part, the only thing brought up was to keep his gametime and load up so that was the only consideration of putting him out on loan.

“There was no other purpose but I knew he would come into play pretty soon and that’s come sooner rather than later.

“I’m excited for him, he will slot straight in. He needs to score tries to beat that record and we need him to score tries.”