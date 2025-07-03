Leigh Leopards hit with major double injury blow

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been hit with a major double injury blow with Robbie Mulhern and Darnell McIntosh set for extended spells on the sidelines.

Mulhern, who has just been called up to Shaun Wane’s England training squad, will be out for a minimum of six weeks whilst McIntosh will be out for a month.

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam revealed the news during his pre-match press conference today.

He said: “There’s a couple of serious injuries in there with Robbie Mulhern being out for six weeks plus with a pec tear which isn’t ideal for us.

“He’s obviously one of our leaders and one of the best front-rowers in the competition so that will hurt us a little bit.

“Darnell McIntosh too will be out for four weeks at least with an MCL tear.

“We are also waiting on scans for Davey Armstrong, we will probably get them today at some point.”