Josh Jones makes shock immediate exit from Huddersfield Giants

JOSH JONES has made a shock immediate exit from the Huddersfield Giants.

The 30 year-old made 51 appearances for the Giants, scoring nine tries after joining ahead of the 2021 Super League Season.

His final appearance for the club came in Huddersfield’s round five loss to Wigan earlier in the year where he suffered a concussion injury that has left him on the sidelines for the entirety of the 2023 season.

Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis paid tribute to Jones, saying: “This is a sad day for both the club and Josh as it brings to an end our partnership which had in previous seasons brought great success.

“The loss for us for the vast majority of the year of a key strike backrower has proven a blow to our hopes and has emphasized the importance that a fully fit and firing Josh Jones brings to any team. We wish him every success in the future.”

