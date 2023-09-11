Channel 4 records impressive viewing figures for thrilling Salford Red Devils-Warrington Wolves Super League clash

CHANNEL 4 has certainly taken rugby league by storm since signing a two-year deal with the sport ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

Of course, with that deal coming to an end with the culmination of the 2023 season, it remains to be seen whether the terrestrial broadcaster will extend the contract for 2024 and beyond.

However, rugby league fans were treated to a Sunday afternoon extravaganza live on Channel 4 as Salford Red Devils took on Warrington Wolves in what turned out to be a thrilling and highly-entertaining affair at the Salford Stadium.

With both sides locked at 20-20 apiece with the final hooter sounding, the fixture went into Golden Point as Sam Stone grabbed the winning try – much to the joy of the ecstatic home support.

Presenter Helen Skelton was in fine form with Danika Priim and Sam Tomkins once more providing insightful analysis and Mark Wilson and Kyle Amor impressing on commentary.

It’s obvious that the rugby league fraternity is a firm supporter of the broadcasting giant’s coverage of rugby league – and that was illustrated in the numbers that tuned in for the Salford-Warrington clash.

The average viewership on Sunday afternoon hit 184,000 – which equated to a 3% audience share – whilst there was a one-minute peak of 335,000 viewers at 2.44pm.

