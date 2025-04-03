Josh Rourke’s unlikely journey from NCL to Super League and Wakefield Trinity

JOSH ROURKE “always believed” he could make it to Super League, despite playing in the National Conference League four years ago.

The fullback made his top-flight breakthrough for London Broncos last season at the age of 24, and impressed sufficiently to sign with Wakefield Trinity this year.

Born in Preston, Rourke played for Chorley Panthers and Leigh Miners Rangers until progressing with Salford Red Devils’ reserves (playing one Super League game) and then Whitehaven.

“I played my first year of open age with my local team Chorley Panthers in 2019, and off the back of that went for a trial at Salford’s reserves,” explained Rourke.

“Then Covid happened and the reserves league got scrapped. I thought about going back to my local team but wanted to play at the highest level possible, so I ended up playing at Leigh Miners in 2021 and off the back of that I went back to Salford.

“It’s only four years ago I was playing amateur Rugby League. I’m still quite inexperienced and I’m just trying to get better every year.”

At Leigh Miners he played alongside another recent riser in Andy Badrock, now part of the squad at Friday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final opponents Leigh Leopards.

Rourke said: “He’s had a similar journey to mine. He got his opportunity in the professional ranks with Swinton and had a good few years there.

“I could tell even at an early age, at 17 or 18 (playing together for Lancashire) that he was a talent. He has the work ethic, so he deserves it.

“(Reaching Super League) was always the ambition, but when you get to the age I was at – 20, 21 – it starts becoming less realistic.

“But I’ve always believed in myself and wanted to keep going. It’s easy for lads when they get to that age to just knock it on the head, but I’ve always had that drive.

“I’ve kept working hard, kept learning my craft, and luckily I’ve managed to get the opportunity.”

After starting the season as second-choice fullback at Wakefield, a leg injury to speedster Max Jowitt is giving Rourke a run in the team.

Coach Daryl Powell said: “There are some qualities he (Josh) has that Max hasn’t, and the other way around. It’s a slightly different dynamic but they’re both quality players.

And Rourke concurred: “We’re just different players. There are things in my game I’m probably stronger at doing and there’s things that Max is better than me at.

“We can learn from each other. It’s healthy competition. Max is a lot more experienced than I am at this level, he’s played a lot more games, so I’m picking things up from him as much as I can.”