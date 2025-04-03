Paul Wellens confident of ending St Helens’ run of losses to Warrington Wolves

PAUL WELLENS says St Helens are “confident” of ending a five-game losing streak in games against Warrington Wolves when they meet in Sunday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Saints lost all four clashes between the pair last season, including at the same stage of the Challenge Cup.

And they were also narrowly beaten at home in Super League only a fortnight ago.

But coach Wellens believes there is little to separate the Saints and Wolves ahead of the latest encounter at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

He said: “We have been on the wrong end of the results recently, but the last two times we played them, one was a golden-point victory in the play-offs and the other a couple of weeks ago was a 14-12, which indicates there’s not a lot between the two teams.

“Quite often these big games are settled by fine margins. We’re prepared for what will be an extremely tough game but we’re also a confident team who believe we can go there and win.”

Saints will welcome back Curtis Sironen after he missed their win at Catalans Dragons to stay in England with his pregnant partner, but are without emerging star Harry Robertson due to a head injury.

“We’ve got some decisions to make,” said Wellens of his selection.

“Ben Davies was in the squad last week and he’s a natural centre. During the course of the game Matt Whitley went there and I thought he did an excellent job.

“Despite being down on numbers in the outside backs, we still have options which shows that we have some real depth in the squad at the moment.”

St Helens fans will know the semi-final opposition that potentially awaits their team when the draw is made at half-time of the game – but Wellens is insisting the players turn a blind eye.

“It’s of no concern to them. The only way you get to play in that semi-final is by winning the game. All our energy will be focused on the 80 minutes,” he said.