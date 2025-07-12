Josh Thewlis snatches dramatic Warrington Wolves victory at Catalans Dragons

CATALANS DRAGONS 20 WARRINGTON WOLVES 24

STEVE BRADY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday

THE battle of two clubs with big budgets competing to be the least disappointing side of the season ended with a vital away win for the worrying Warrington, who remain firmly in the play-off hunt only thanks to Josh Thewlis’ try at the last.

Super League’s record-breaking expansionist French club against the perennial big-spending Wolves with Sam Burgess at the helm was always going to be an intriguing clash with both sides’ drastically-reduced ambitions now limited to having the least blushes at the end of disappointing campaigns.

The records broken this year for Catalans include record defeats and record losing runs, while Warrington’s ‘nearly men’ tag is destined to be maintained for another year unless they show significant improvement.

This game was threatened by torrential rain and thunderstorms in Perpignan after weeks of excessive heat, and ground safety officers consulted with referees on safety protocols prior to kick-off.

Nobody told Catalans fullback Sam Tomkins of the hazards in the wet. He strained his knee in the warm-up, replaced by 18th man Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet.

Other subtle changes to the Dragons’ side included the return to action of centre Matthieu Laguerre, while the Wolves named a similarly injury-hit line-up to the one that has dogged their season so far, including a threequarter line consisting only of young, homegrown talent.

Slippery conditions led to scrappy opening exchanges. Dragons winger Tommy Makinson was unlucky to be pulled back by referee Liam Rush when clear through for the line, a successful captain’s challenge by Catalans proving to no avail.

César Rougé could have got the scoreboard rolling with a tenth-minute penalty, but he sliced the simple shot at goal.

Warrington fullback Matt Dufty fumbled a high ball into an offside team-mate moments later close to his own line and Rougé made amends from the same position.

The Wolves hit back immediately with a try for centre Zack Gardner, collecting a kick in-goal from Marc Sneyd, who hit the post with the conversion to make it 4-2 after 17 minutes.

George Williams extended that lead moments later, interpassing with Connor Wrench to regather and score with Sneyd on target to make it 10-2.

Wire prop Paul Vaughan was creating huge problems for the home team with a series of tackle-busting drives and forcing the defence into conceding a penalty, converted again by Sneyd who had to leave the pitch with a thigh strain shortly after.

It didn’t derail the Wire, who scored their third try when substitute Jordan Crowther splashed down over the line five minutes from the interval, converted by Josh Thewlis.

Sneyd failed to return for Warrington in the second half, with Stefan Ratchford stepping into the halves.

Denive Balmforth replaced Alrix Da Costa for Catalans at hooker and scored on his first pass, side-stepping through the defence from ten metres out as Rougé’s conversion put just ten points between the sides.

The try of the match saw Nick Cotric and Makinson streaking down the left wing and releasing Aispuro-Bichet to roll over the line. Rougé’s touchline conversion set up a grandstand finish with just a four-point margin.

And Balmforth thought he’d provided the finish when Warrington failed to field a Rougé kick and the on-loan hooker struck for his second from short range, Rougé converting for 20-18.

But Josh Thewlis provided the last laugh three minutes later, picking up a Williams grubber in the right corner to the elation of the 800 travelling Warrington supporters.

The winger also added the touchline conversion to put the game to bed.

GAMESTAR: George Williams showed a cool head after losing his regular halfback partner Marc Sneyd to injury, guiding Warrington to a much-needed win.

GAMEBREAKER: Josh Thewlis’ late, late strike gave the Wolves the points.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Nick Cotric and Tommy Makinson releasing Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet for a stunning strike midway through the second half.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts George Williams (Warrington)

2 pts Denive Balmforth (Catalans)

1 pt Paul Vaughan (Warrington)

MATCHFACTS

DRAGONS

26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

2 Tommy Makinson

23 Matthieu Laguerre

5 Nick Cotric

22 Fouad Yaha

6 Luke Keary

18 César Rougé

15 Tevita Satae

14 Alrix Da Costa

16 Romain Navarrete

8 Tevita Pangai Jr

19 Paul Séguier

13 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

10 Julian Bousquet

20 Jordan Dezaria

24 Franck Maria

31 Denive Balmforth

18th man (not used)

29 Léo Darrelatour

Also in 21-man squad

1 Sam Tomkins

28 Clément Martin

Tries: Balmforth (54, 75), Aispuro-Bichet (60)

Goals: Rougé 4/5

WOLVES

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

20 Connor Wrench

37 Zack Gardner

28 Jake Thewlis

6 George Williams

35 Marc Sneyd

13 Luke Yates

14 Sam Powell

10 Paul Vaughan

38 Sam Stone

12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon

11 Ben Currie

Subs (all used)

8 James Harrison

15 Joe Philbin

17 Jordan Crowther

19 Stefan Ratchford

18th man (not used)

27 Luke Thomas

Also in 21-man squad

3 Toby King

24 Max Wood

39 Tom McKinney

Tries: Gardner (17), Williams (22), Crowther (35), Josh Thewlis (78)

Goals: Sneyd 2/3, Josh Thewlis 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 2-4, 2-10, 2-12, 2-18; 8-18, 14-18, 20-18, 20-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Denive Balmforth; Wolves: George Williams

Penalty count: 7-5

Half-time: 2-18

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 6,548