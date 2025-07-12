Halifax Panthers stun Toulouse Olympique to end losing run

HALIFAX PANTHERS​ 30 TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE​ 16

KEITH McGHIE, Bartercard Odsal, Bradford, Saturday

LOUIS JOUFFRET celebrated his 200th career appearance with two tries amid a memorable display as Halifax ran red-hot at times to end an awful run which had seen them fall from early-season league leaders to outside the play-off places.

Fax halted a run of seven games without a win, ironically dating back to a 32-0 defeat in the south of France, with a five-tries-to-three display which sent almost all of the crowd away from the Panthers’ temporary Odsal home in mid-summer ‘barbecue’ mood.

Pre-match Championship table-toppers Toulouse began promisingly but ultimately slumped to only their second defeat in eleven matches and fourth of the season.

The only disappointing aspect of a day to celebrate for Fax was a crowd figure below a thousand but, with hardly any visiting support and a scorching day, maybe it was predictable.

The Panthers made several positional changes with forwards Brandon Douglas and Owen McCarron returning and dual-registered St Helens back Dayon Sambou making a sparkling debut for the temporarily on-location Shaymen.

Jouffret somewhat fittingly made his landmark appearance against the French club he played six times for in 2017, while prop Will Calcott came out for his 100th game in a Fax shirt.

Olympique were missing captain Anthony Marion through a leg injury but welcomed back Jake Shorrocks from a failed HIA.

The return of Olly Ashall-Bott at fullback enabled top try-scorer Benjamin Laguerre to resume his position on the wing.

​An uncharacteristically simmering Odsal witnessed an end-to-end opening half which the Yorkshire side increasingly dominated.

​Toulouse were gifted the first chance by a Panthers handling error, which Laguerre accepted to claim his 18th try of the season.

Shorrocks’ kick hit the far upright, and a Paul Ulberg break could have improved the early advantage if his pass hadn’t been adjudged forward.

A Sambou break had the crowd getting to their feet and immediately after the new recruit was brought down, a David Nofoaluma bullet pass sent James Saltonstall over on the left, although Jack Hansen was equally wayward with the conversion.

However Hansen made amends with the boot shortly afterwards from out wide, when a Jouffret dummy took the French favourite across the line.

Rob Butler crossed for Olympique but the try was ruled out for offside.

Three times Fax were held up amid growing pressure before quick hands from Sambou gave Saltonstall his second score in the corner, Hansen this time nailing the angle to help the Panthers to a 16-4 half-time lead.

James Roumanos was held up shortly after the restart and imaginative handling helped Ellis Gillam strike back for the French side, with Shorrocks on target.

Nofoaluma, heavily involved in so much threatening forward motion, somehow muscled his way over for a six-pointer approaching the hour to quell any thoughts of a visitors’ comeback.

Olympique had a try ruled out minutes later and things did not improve when a late challenge on Hansen saw Ellis Gillam shown a yellow card and the hosts awarded a penalty which enabled Jouffret to give Fax a three-score advantage for the first time.

A mass brawl saw Vila Halafihi sin-binned with ten minutes remaining and immediately Robinson reached out to close the gap.

Toulouse tried to further respond but stiff defence kept them at bay, allowing the Panthers to increase their margin of victory with a last-minute Jouffret effort, so gaining revenge for being nilled in France in May and consolidating their first win since the end of April.

GAMESTAR: Louis Jouffret showed plenty of lively touches amid a great two-try display.

GAMEBREAKER: The combined converted penalty and sin-binning of Ellis Gillam which opened a 14-point lead around the hour.

MATCHFACTS

PANTHERS

23 David Nofoaluma

3 Charlie Graham

4 Ben Crooks

30 Dayon Sambou

5 James Saltonstall

1 Louis Jouffret

7 Jack Hansen

8 Brandon Douglas

34 Vila Halafihi

17 Will Calcott

11 Owen McCarron

12 Adam Tangata

14 Tom Inman

Subs (all used)

9 Adam O’Brien

19 Zack McComb

13 Jacob Fairbank

33 Leon Cowen

Tries: Saltonstall (10, 33), Jouffret (16, 80), Nofoaluma (58)

Goals: Hansen 3/4, Jouffret 2/2

Sin bin: Halafihi (72) – fighting

OLYMPIQUE

1 Olly Ashall-Bott

19 Benjamin Laguarre

5 Paul Marcon

3 Reubenn Rennie

2 Paul Ulberg

27 Radean Robinson

7 Jake Shorrocks

8 Lambert Belmas

14 Baptiste Rodriguez

17 Rob Butler

11 Maxime Stefani

4 Mathieu Jussaume

15 Joe Cator

Subs (all used)

32 Hugo Garrigues

10 James Roumanos

21 Ellis Gillam

16 Joe Bretherton

Tries: Laguerre (5), Gillam (47), Robinson (72)

Goals: Shorrocks 2/3

Sin bin: Gillam (60) – late tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 4-4, 10-4, 16-4; 16-10, 22-10, 24-10, 24-16, 30-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Panthers: David Nofoaluma; Olympique: Olly Ashall-Bott

Penalty count: 7-7

Half-time: 16-4

Referee: Kevin Moore

Attendance: 980