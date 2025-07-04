JWH and McIlorum set for Robins return as Rhinos remain unchanged

HULL KR coach Willie Peters has recalled two of his biggest stars into his 21-man squad to prepare for Sunday’s vital clash with Leeds Rhinos at Sewell Group Craven Park, with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Michael McIlorum both named and in contention to return.

The two veterans return at the expense of Eribe Doro, who drops out after heading to Bradford on loan, and Leon Ruan, who is likely to play for the Robins reserves against the Rhinos in a match that will follow on from the first-team fixture.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has chosen to stick with the same 21-man squad that he named for their 48-30 home victory against Leigh Leopards in Round 16.

Hull KR: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 11 Dean Hadley, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Michael McIlorum 15, Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Rhyse Martin, 18 Jack Broadbent, 20 Kelepi Tanginoa, 21 Jack Brown, 25 Bill Leyland, 33 Harvey Horne, 35 Arthur Mourgue, 36 Noah Booth

Leeds: 1 Lachie Miller, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Brodie Croft, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Keenan Palasia, 11 James Bentley, 12 James McDonnell, 13 Cameron Smith,14 Jarrod O’Connor, 15 Sam Lisone, 17 Cooper Jenkins, 18 Jake Connor, 19 Tom Holroyd, 20 Jack Sinfield, 21 Alfie Edgell, 23 Riley Lumb, 28 Kallum Watkins, – Presley Cassell