Kai Pearce-Paul has memorable Wests Tigers debut as North Queensland Cowboys crushed

WESTS TIGERS 44 NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 16

TOM SMITH, Leichhardt Oval, Saturday

KAI PEARCE-PAUL enjoyed a club debut to remember as the Tigers smacked the Cowboys to kick off their 2026 campaign in style.

Following a round-one bye, Wests sprinted out of the blocks to establish a 28-2 half-time lead, thanks largely to Pearce-Paul’s two tries and Kai O’Donnell’s sin-binning for not being square at marker.

North Queensland scored three tries early in the second half but 19-year-old Luke Laulilii completed his brace to help the hosts to a big win.

The Cowboys shaded the Tigers at the same venue in round 25 last year but there was no repeat in front of 17,637 fans.

Jake Clifford opened the scoring with a penalty goal, but with O’Donnell off the park for his professional foul, the outstanding Jarome Luai sent Samuela Fainu crashing over.

Cult hero Adam Doueihi danced over before Pearce-Paul went in twice in ten minutes and Laulilii found the left corner seconds before the break.

North Queensland eventually had some joy when Braidon Burns dived into the right corner, Jaxon Purdue grounded a Clifford kick and Tom Chester dummied his way through.

However, Luai regathered his own grubber off the goal post to score in between.

Then Laulilii raced 70 metres with an intercept and Jeral Skelton scampered over from a scrum to complete the rout.

TIGERS: 1 Jahream Bula, 2 Sunia Turuva, 3 Taylan May, 4 Heamasi Makasini, 5 Luke Laulilii, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Adam Doueihi, 8 Terrell May, 9 Api Koroisau, 10 Fonua Pole, 11 Samuela Fainu, 12 Kai Pearce-Paul, 13 Alex Twal. Subs: 14 Jock Madden (not used), 15 Sione Fainu, 16 Royce Hunt, 17 Alex Seyfarth, 18 Tristan Hope (not used), 19 Jeral Skelton

Tries: Samuela Fainu (11), Doueihi (17), Pearce-Paul (26, 35), Laulilii (39, 64), Luai (52), Skelton (71); Goals: Doueihi 6/8

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 2 Braidon Burns, 3 Jaxon Purdue, 4 Tom Chester, 5 Murray Taulagi, 6 Jake Clifford, 7 Tom Dearden, 10 Jason Taumalolo, 9 Reed Mahoney, 16 Griffin Neame, 11 Heilum Luki, 12 Sam McIntyre, 15 Kai O’Donnell. Subs: 8 Coen Hess, 14 Soni Luke, 17 Matthew Lodge, 18 Liam Sutton (not used), 21 Harrison Edwards, 22 Kaiden Lahrs (not used)

Tries: Burns (46), Purdue (56), Chester (60); Goals: Clifford 2/4; Sin bin: O’Donnell (11) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 6-2, 12-2, 16-2, 22-2, 28-2; 28-6, 34-6, 34-10, 34-16, 40-16, 44-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Jarome Luai; Cowboys: Tom Chester

Penalty count: 6-3; Half-time: 28-2; Referee: Grant Atkins; Attendance: 17,637