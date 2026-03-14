Bradford Bulls’ concern for Eribe Doro

BRADFORD BULLS coach Kurt Haggerty says he will know more on Monday on how serious the injury to Eribe Doro is and if he will face any time on the sidelines.

Doro was helped off the field late on in Bradford’s 30-6 Challenge Cup defeat at Wigan Warriors after he sustained an ankle injury in a tackle that prevented Sam Walters from crossing over for a try.

The injury is a massive blow to the Bulls, who were already without the suspended Loghan Lewis and Eliot Peposhi and the injured contingent of Waqa Blake, Jayden Nikorima and Joe Keyes.

As well as the injury to Doro, the Bulls also lost Brandon Douglas after he failed an HIA test, so he will definitely miss the visit of Huddersfield Giants on Friday.

“We’ve lost (Brandon) Douglas and we’ve potentially lost Eribe,” said Haggerty. “Dougie has failed his HIA and Eribe doesn’t look good.

“It’s his ankle, it’s ballooned up already. You’ll have to ask me on Monday (about his prognosis).

“I thought he was our best today. Eribe’s still a young forward learning his game, and he’s having to convince me when he’s telling me he’s not tired, because I’m looking at him and thinking he is.

“He showed that tonight. He gets there when you don’t think he’ll get there.”

Haggerty refuses to rule out any potential transfers coming in to help with his injury problems, but he will need to sit down and assess the situation.

“I’m not sure yet (if anyone will come in this week),” added Haggerty. “I’ll re-assess it. I’ll sit down with the coaching staff, Brian Noble and Jason Hirst, but I won’t rush.”