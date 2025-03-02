Kaide Ellis picks out the brightest Wigan Warriors star in Las Vegas

WIGAN loose-forward Kaide Ellis admits no-one knows what Bevan French is going to do when he has the ball and that you cannot teach the talent he has.

French was the star of the show for the Warriors in Las Vegas, with a try and a hand in quite few others as the defending Super League champions ran out comfortable 48-24 winners over Warrington.

“When you talk about big games, that is probably him to a tee,” said Ellis.

“He’s a big-game player. You can’t coach it and you can’t teach it, he is just a natural footballer and I don’t know how he does some of the freakish things.

“There might be nothing on and then he’s through the line and off to the try-line. We are very lucky to have him. He’s a great mate and great team-mate and the big stage is his.”

Ellis went on to explain how the game at the Allegiant Stadium had a Grand Final feel to it and thinks that’s why they performed as well as they did.

“It was incredible,” added Ellis. “I wasn’t sure what to expect with the crowd or atmosphere, but it was unbelievable.

“You sort of caught yourself watching it, particularly when you first come out in the warm-up. It had that finals fell about it, the way the fans were reacting.

“You want to have that big-game feel and that is when we are at our best when we are playing that way.”