England suffer brutal reality check with staggering score by brilliant Australia

AUSTRALIA 90 ENGLAND 4

JOHN DAVIDSON, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Sunday

ENGLAND were shown emphatically how far they have to go to become a power after being handed a huge lesson by the jubilant Jillaroos in Las Vegas.

The two countries have not met since the 2017 World Cup and since then the Aussie game has skyrocketed, going from strength to strength.

The gulf in class was supremely evident in America as the Jillaroos ran in 17 tries in a completely dominant victory.

The world champions looked fitter, faster, stronger and bigger, surely an advantage of full-time professionalism.

An early penalty to the Lionesses for a high tackle helped them advance up the field but the Jillaroos repelled them easily.

It took just six minutes for Australia to break through with a quick shift of hands ending with Julia Robinson diving over.

But strong defence forced an error from the green and gold, and England had a great set in attacking position. They probed the Jillaroos’ line but Tamzin Renouf spilled the ball.

It proved costly as Kezie Apps burst through the middle and made huge metres. She was pulled down but England’s line was all at sea and Tiana Penitani burst over on the next play to score.

It got worse straight after, with Tamika Upton winning the race to ground a smart grubber for Australia’s third try. Tarryn Aiken added the first of eleven successive goals from in front.

England were falling off tackles frequently at this point and Australia were making easy metres.

In the 15th minute the fourth try of the match came to Shannon Mato after another perfect Aiken grubber.

It was too easy for the Jillaroos at this point, some slick passing ending with Upton grabbing her second try of the night.

The world champions’ attack was cutting their opponents up, but so was their defence which suffocated them with the ball.

Upton brought up her hat-trick in the first half after a blinding run down the left flank by Robinson, before Isabelle Kelly got on the scoresheet and Robinson bagged her second.

The Jillaroos were cruising at half-time at 38-0 and the second half got no better for the Lionesses.

It started with a shocking head-on-head collision from the kick-off, with the game stopped for a long period before England prop Vicky Whitfield was stretchered off.

When play resumed, Kelly soon raced away for her double as a shell-shocked England tried to compete but just couldn’t match the awesome Aussies.

Upton added her fourth, and there was still time for the fantastic fullback to secure a fifth try.

The free scoring was far from done, with Robinson notching a hat-trick, Jessica Sergis getting on the scoreboard three times and Jakiya Whitfeld and Keilee Joseph crossing.

There was a consolation try to Georgia Roche in the final minute, avoiding the zero but not the staggering defeat nor the hard reflections ahead for the English game.

GAMESTAR: Tamika Upton racked up five tries with her brilliant runs and support play.

GAMEBREAKER: Tarryn Aiken tormented England with her clever short kicking game early.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Tamzin Renouf’s cover tackle on Kezie Apps was a thing of beauty.

MATCHFACTS

AUSTRALIA

1 Tamika Upton (Brisbane Broncos)

2 Jakiya Whitfeld (North Queensland Cowboys)

3 Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

4 Tiana Penitani (Cronulla Sharks)

5 Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos)

6 Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos)

7 Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters)

8 Shannon Mato (Gold Coast Titans)

9 Olivia Higgins (Newcastle Knights)

10 Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers)

11 Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights)

12 Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)

13 Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders)

Subs (all used)

14 Quincy Dodd (Cronulla Sharks)

15 Jessica Sergis (Sydney Roosters)

16 Sarah Togatuki (Wests Tigers)

17 Keilee Joseph (Brisbane Broncos)

18th woman (not used)

18 Jessika Elliston (Gold Coast Titans)

Also in 21-woman squad

19 Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans)

20 Keeley Davis (Sydney Roosters)

21 Olivia Higgins (Newcastle Knights)

Tries: Robinson (5, 34, 47), Penitani (9), Upton (12, 17, 25, 41, 45), Mato (14), Kelly (30, 39), Sergis (49, 59, 64), Whitfeld (53), Joseph (66)

Goals: Aiken 11/16, Brigginshaw 0/1

ENGLAND

1 Georgie Dagger (York Valkyrie)

2 Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie)

3 Tamzin Renouf (York Valkyrie)

4 Amy Hardcastle (St Helens)

5 Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors)

6 Zoe Harris (St Helens)

7 Georgia Roche (Newcastle Knights)

8 Olivia Wood (York Valkyrie)

9 Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos)

10 Shona Hoyle (St Helens)

11 Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders)

12 Paige Travis (Parramatta Eels)

13 Jodie Cunningham (St Helens)

Subs (all used)

14 Katie Mottershead (St Helens)

15 Vicky Whitfield (St Helens)

16 Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos)

17 Izzy Northrop (Leeds Rhinos)

18th woman (not used)

Erin Stott (St Helens)

Also in 20-woman squad

– Jas Bell (York Valkyrie)

– Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors)

Tries: Roche (69)

Goals: Roche 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0, 14-0, 20-0, 26-0, 30-0, 34-0, 38-0; 44-0, 50-0, 56-0, 62-0, 68-0, 72-0, 78-0, 84-0, 90-0, 90-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Australia: Tarryn Aiken; England: Jodie Cunningham

Penalty count: 2-4

Half-time: 38-0

Referee: Belinda Sharpe